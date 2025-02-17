Nick Bosa’s mother Cheryl reacts to possibility of 49ers’ star playing together with brother Joey Bosa

Nick Bosa and Joey Bosa have lit up the NFL and have made their mother Cheryl proud of their achievements. However, even though they both play in California, the two brothers have never lined up on the same side, causing people who love them both to root for different teams.

Joey Bosa plays for the Los Angeles Chargers while younger brother Nick Bosa is a star with the San Francisco 49ers. They play in different conferences and Cheryl has gotten used to seeing her sons line up for different franchises.

However, as per the latest speculation by Jason La Canfora in the Washington Post, the AFC West team could be looking to move on from the older sibling. Joey Bosa has been a star performer for the Chargers but injuries have caught up with him in recent years and his production has decreased.

This prompted Cheryl to post a mocked-up photo on her Instagram story showing the Los Angeles veteran uniting with his brother Nick Bosa in San Francisco. The image on social media featured both her sons wearing the 49ers uniform. It read "Football Forever" and she posted a couple of exclamation emojis on the top.

Instagram story screenshot by Cheryl Bosa @cherylbosa

Reasons why Chargers might release Joey Bosa and allow Nick Bosa 49ers' union like mom Cheryl's dream

Joey Bosa has been a fantastic servant to the Chargers. He was part of the team that began in San Diego before relocating to Los Angeles. He began with more than 10 sacks in his rookie year, establishing himself as someone that the league has to look out for. However, the last time he recorded double-digit sacks was back in 2021.

Since then he has just recorded 14 sacks in three seasons. Much of it is down to him playing just 28 times in the last three years. His average is still half per match, which equates to 8.5 per season if he was fit for the entire duration. That would have been a significant contribution if he had been available but he was not.

Given his star power and salary expectations, the Chargers might, therefore, decide decide it is time to move on. On the other hand, the 49ers missed the playoffs this season and might need a pass rusher who can contribute at the right moments as San Francisco looks to return to and win the Super Bowl.

That calculus could see Nick Bosa reunite with his brother on the NFC West team and that will allow mom Cheryl to see her sons line up together on the same side if it comes to pass.

