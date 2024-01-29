Nick Bosa takes the fight to “whoever’s talking s**t” about Brock Purdy as 49ers mount great escape, book Super Bowl tickets

Brock Purdy has had a bit of a polarizing 2023 NFL season in his second year with the San Francisco 49ers. He was one of the favorites in the early stages to be the NFL MVP, but a three-game losing streak in the middle of the year had many around the league doubting his abilities to be a franchise quarterback.

While Purdy bounced back from it, he had a disastrous four-interception performance in Week 16 against the Baltimore Ravens that once again brought his value into question. Apparently, Nick Bosa took note of all of the doubters and stood up for his quarterback following the conclusion of the NFC Championship game. He did so in a postgame interview with Josina Anderson.

Bosa said:

“I don’t pay attention to the media much, but whoever is talking shit about Brock Purdy, what do you have now? ... He’s the best game-manager in the league."

The 49ers needed an epic comeback victory against the Detroit Lions to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVIII, where they will take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The Lions held a commanding 24-7 lead at halftime and looked in complete control. But the 49ers came storming back in the second half by scoring 27 consecutive points and eventually earning a 34-31 victory.

This wouldn't have been possible without elite game management and situational awareness from Brock Purdy, as Nick Bosa pointed out. His drives were flawless in the second half, including a game-changing touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk. He also set a new postseason career-high with 48 rushing yards, including scrambling for three crucial first downs.

While it was surely a team effort to overcome such a halftime deficit, Purdy was a big part of it. He never seemed to panic at the scoreboard and even elevated his game in the second half by showing off his little-used scrambling skills. He will likely need to continue playing that way in the Super Bowl if he wants to prevent Patrick Mahomes from winning a third ring.

Brock Purdy vs Patrick Mahomes head-to-head record

Brock Purdy

Patrick Mahomes officially holds a 1-0 head-to-head record against Brock Purdy, but it technically doesn't really count. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL season, but Jimmy Garoppolo was still the 49ers' starting quarterback then.

Purdy got into the game late, completing just four of his nine passes with an interception, but it was Mahomes who was the star of the game. He threw for 423 yards and three touchdowns in a dominant 44-23 victory.