NFL Rumors: Nick Foles was close to Philly reunion before signing with Colts

Nick Foles was close to a Philadelphia Eagles reunion before opting to rejoin Frank Reich at the Indianapolis Colts. Reich was the offensive coordinator for the Eagles when he teamed up with Foles on that memorable run in 2017, which ended with them winning Super Bowl LII against the Tom Brady-led Patriots in what is considered one of the greatest games of all time.

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN The Eagles were involved in Nick Foles’ free agency for a potential reunion of Super Bowl winners before Foles signed his two-year deal the Colts, per source. The Eagles were involved in Nick Foles’ free agency for a potential reunion of Super Bowl winners before Foles signed his two-year deal the Colts, per source.

Foles was named Super Bowl MVP and Reich would go on to become the head coach of the Colts after giving birth to the "Philly Special", which has already become one of the most iconic Super Bowl moments.

Footballism™ @FootbaIIism Long live the Philly Special Long live the Philly Special 👀🔥 https://t.co/af6soH8sjM

Just how close the former Super Bowl MVP was to an emotional return to Philadelphia is unknown. The Eagles currently have Jalen Hurts entrenched as their starter, with Gardner Minshew acting as a more than capable back-up. However, a return for the journeyman quarterback would surely have been a popular move, as he still retains cult hero status amongst the Eagles fanbase for his heroics in that thrilling championship run.

NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly If he ever comes back in a different uniform, Nick Foles just hopes Philly doesn’t boo him too much. If he ever comes back in a different uniform, Nick Foles just hopes Philly doesn’t boo him too much. 😂 https://t.co/PWEjwPqbAq

Nick Foles' NFL career so far

After attending college in Arizona, where he was a three-year starter, he originally entered the league with the Eagles as a 3rd round draft pcik in 2012. He made his debut that season as a replacement for Michael Vick. He eventually managed to permanently wrestle the starting position away from Vick a few games into the 2013 season.

He would make the postseason with the Eagles that year, losing out to the Saints and being named to the Pro Bowl. This was the highlight of his first run in Philadelphia, and he was soon bouncing around the league with uninspiring stints with the Rams and Chiefs.

When Foles made his return to the Eagles, he was merely seen as an experienced back-up, brought in to act as a mentor for their new franchise quarterback Carson Wentz, who was about to enter his second season. The way it played out was a little different.

Barstool Philly @BarstoolPhilly 3 years ago today, Nick Foles was knocked out of the game, came back in, and led a last-second drive to beat the Texans.



He threw for 471 yards (franchise record) in his last home game in Philly

Since departing the Eagles for a second time, the veteran signal caller has bounced between teams again, not achieving much but getting paid handsomely as the league's most expensive back-up in Jacksonville and Chicago. In fact, the Bears are still paying him part of the $88 million contract he originally signed with the Jaguars.

So as Foles reunites with Frank Reich, will his time with the Colts be spent holding the clipboard, or is there one last piece of magic left?

