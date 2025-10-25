  • home icon
  • Nick Foles warns Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo on facing Eagles in Philly's Lincoln Financial Field stadium

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 25, 2025 17:21 GMT
Nick Foles warns Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo on facing Eagles in Philly
Nick Foles warns Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo on facing Eagles in Philly's Lincoln Financial Field stadium (Image source - IMAGN)

The New York Giants pulled off a 34-17 upset against the defending Super Bowl winners, the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month. The two teams are set to clash again on Sunday.

While the Giants handed the Eagles their second loss of the season, New York failed to build on the win, losing 33-32 against the Denver Broncos the following week.

Former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles sent a warning to the Giants on the "SZN" podcast, claiming the Eagles will be a different outfit at Lincoln Financial Field stadium.

"I would just like to welcome Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo to the Linc," "Welcome to Philly! Good luck!"
Foles rallied behind the team he represented for more than da ecade, urging the team to prove the loss earlier in the season was a "fluke."

"Green all the way Eagles minus seven, let's go! Let's show that Thursday Night Football was just a little fluke."

While Dart and Skattebo are coming iintothe game after a frustrating loss against the Broncos, the Eagles had a solid 28-22 win against the Minnesota Vikings last week, taking them to a 5-2 record for the season.

Giants rookie Jaxson Dart looking forward to "hostile" crowd in Philadelphia for Eagles clash

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart had a strong performance in their win against the Eagles on Oct. 9 at the Meadowlands. However, the rookie will be surrounded by a hostile Philadelphia crowd on Sunday, who will be rallying the home team for revenge.

The GGiants'rookie admitted that the atmosphere bt the Linc bcan be hostile, ut ihe s looking forward to getting into the mix of things.

“It’s going to be intense for sure. I can’t wait to go out there and compete and kind of just feel the hostility in the air,” Dart said. “The rivalry between the two organizations — it’s going to be really cool. I kind of compare it to an SEC rivalry, so I’m really excited for the atmosphere.”

Despite the loss earlier this month, the defending champions are 7 1/2-point favorites for the Week 8 clash on Sunday.

Chaitanya Prakash

