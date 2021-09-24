Nick Gates injury: Giants guard's leg-break potentially career-ending

The New York Giants have limped through the first two weeks of the 2021 season, quickly falling to an 0-2 record.

But neither loss will feel as significant as offensive lineman Nick Gates' injury, who suffered a graphic leg break in the Week 2 loss to the Washington Football Team. Gates remains in the hospital after undergoing surgery last Friday and will require another operation to address the ailment.

Giants OL Nick Gates' career in the NFL may be over

Things took a drastic turn after Giants head coach Joe Judge revealed the injury could force the 25-year-old into retirement.

Ralph Vacchiano @RVacchianoSNY More Joe Judge on Nick Gates: “We’re confident he’ll be able to come back, but yes, it could be career-ending.” More Joe Judge on Nick Gates: “We’re confident he’ll be able to come back, but yes, it could be career-ending.”

Judge also added that he would be lying if he said he wasn’t worried that Gates’ injury would force him into retirement. At the same time, he voiced his support for the Nebraska product.

“I think everybody in here hurts for Nick,” Judge voiced via Giants Wire. "Everyone knows how hard he works, everyone knows his journey, his road of getting here, what he’s had to overcome. No one wants to see Nick lose an opportunity.

“We’re all thinking long-term right now for Nick. He won’t play this season obviously, but we’re all thinking long-term for Nick and what’s best for him individually. We’re going to do everything we can as an organization and as a team to support him and help him along the way,” Judge added.

Gates has become a staple on the offensive line since joining the Giants as an undrafted rookie in 2018. He spent his rookie campaign on the injured reserve but worked hard and earned a two-year, $6.8 million extension in August 2020.

He started at center last season and didn’t allow a single sack, earning the nod as a team captain for the 2021 campaign. Losing him for the entire 2021 season is a significant blow to the Giants as they lose an extremely stable piece. New York will continue to monitor the situation, but the early signs aren't promising.

Patricia Traina @Patricia_Traina The last time I thought the career of a Giant who suffered a gruesome looking broken leg was done, that player--Rich Seubert--proved me wrong. That said, I'm not counting Nick Gates out from returning from what looked like an equally horrific looking leg injury. The last time I thought the career of a Giant who suffered a gruesome looking broken leg was done, that player--Rich Seubert--proved me wrong. That said, I'm not counting Nick Gates out from returning from what looked like an equally horrific looking leg injury.

Also Read

Tom Rock of Newsday indicated that the injury isn’t as bad as Rich Seubert's spiral fracture in 2003. Seubert was sidelined for almost two years but did return to the NFL, and the expectations are the same for Gates.

The Giants will allow the 25-year-old to take his time as he navigates through the problematic injury situation.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar