Nick Saban throws shade at Bill Belichick over Mac Jones' development amid 49ers QB's resurgence with Kyle Shanahan

Nick Saban gave a candid assessment of Mac Jones’ early NFL struggles. He suggested that coaching decisions in New England hindered the quarterback’s growth after a promising rookie season.

Saban guided Jones to a national championship with Alabama in 2020. He maintained a close relationship with Bill Belichick dating back to their years together in Cleveland.

The former Alabama coach spoke a day after Jones led the 49ers to a 26-23 overtime win over the Rams on Thursday Night Football.

"I'm so happy for Mac," Saban said on Friday, via "The Pat McAfee Show." "I think Mac was one of those guys who was in bad situations in New England relative to coaching and all that stuff, and who was the offensive coordinator, and how did he get developed when he came into the league."

Jones delivered one of his strongest performances since leaving New England, completing 33 of 49 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns. He played through visible discomfort, limping after multiple hits and cramping late in the game. San Francisco improved to 4-1 despite being without Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa, Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and George Kittle.

Bill Belichick responds with praise for Saban after his comments on Mac Jones

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn

Bill Belichick addressed Nick Saban's remarks the next day during ESPN’s "College GameDay" appearance in Chapel Hill, where North Carolina prepared to face Clemson.

"I learned an awful lot from coach Saban," Belichick said. "We came from different defensive systems, and we merged them together in Cleveland. It was a great experience watching Nick handle the free agents and recruit and build a program in Alabama. I'm very grateful for the relationship that I have with him. He's the best that's ever done it."

Saban added that he learned more from Belichick than the other way around. Still, his earlier criticism underscored lingering questions about the Patriots’ handling of Mac Jones.

After Josh McDaniels left to coach the Raiders in 2022, Belichick reassigned offensive duties to longtime defensive assistant Matt Patricia. He gave quarterback coaching responsibilities to special-teams coach Joe Judge.

That transition coincided with a sharp downturn in Jones’ development.

The quarterback’s rebound has drawn national attention. Sports media personality Colin Cowherd said on Friday that Jones “wasn’t washed” after his win over the Rams.

Kyle Shanahan’s system has provided that reset. Christian McCaffrey added 139 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in Thursday’s win, while kicker Eddy Piñeiro made three field goals. It included a 59-yarder in regulation and the decisive 41-yard attempt in overtime. The 49ers' defense sealed the game by stopping Kyren Williams on fourth down in the red zone.

