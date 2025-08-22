  • home icon
  "Nick Saban wanted Arch": Insider claims failure to land Arch Manning pushed Alabama legend into retirement among other potential reasons

"Nick Saban wanted Arch": Insider claims failure to land Arch Manning pushed Alabama legend into retirement among other potential reasons

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Aug 22, 2025 19:21 GMT
Former Alabama coach Nick Saban and Texas quarterback Arch Manning
Former Alabama coach Nick Saban and Texas quarterback Arch Manning

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban wanted to sign Texas quarterback Arch Manning, according to football insider and bestselling author Seth Wickersham. Wickersham discussed Manning’s recruitment while appearing on the Friday episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out.

According to the ESPN journalist, Manning’s recruitment was extremely intense, and successfully recruiting him could have kept Saban coaching the Tide. He said:

“The coaches tried. I mean, Lane Kiffin, Steve Sarkisian, all these guys, Nick Saban even. It got so competitive and so ruthlessly intense between them as they were trying to get Arch.”
He continued:

“You know, Nick Saban wanted Arch, and maybe if he had gotten him, he’d still be coaching. But he didn’t want to appear to want Arch. Like he kind of wanted his presence to be enough. Meanwhile, Pete Golding, who is one of his assistants, is the one tasked with landing Arch.”
Coming from a prominent line of NFL quarterbacks, Arch Manning was under intense limelight going into college.

He was a standout at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, Louisiana. A five-star prospect out of high school, Manning’s family prevented excessive media attention around him, withholding him from interviews.

After declining several premature college offers and going through an intense recruitment process, he signed with the Texas Longhorns in December of 2022. Many had expected that Arch Manning would sign for Kiffin’s Ole Miss, where his grandfather Archie and uncle Eli had played.

The 21-year-old began his Longhorns career as the third-string quarterback behind Quinn Ewers and Maalik Murphy. Playing only two games as a true freshman, Manning redshirted the season.

He became Ewers’ backup as a redshirt freshman, making 10 appearances as the Longhorns secured an SEC championship game and a playoff berth. He started two games for the team.

Analyst predicts Vikings to draft Arch Manning

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski has painted a scenario where Arch Manning could end up getting drafted by the Minnesota Vikings. According to him, with J.J. McCarthy still unproven after missing his rookie season with a knee injury, Manning may be the Vikings’ next solution.

He wrote:

“If the Vikings falter with McCarthy behind center (or he suffers another injury) and the possibility of acquiring the latest Manning becomes realistic, the situation becomes real interesting. For Manning, the Vikings have stability and a stronger roster.”

Arch Manning will be eligible for the NFL Draft next year and is already being projected as a first-round pick.

Kayode Akinwumi

