Nick Sirianni reveals true feelings on A.J. Brown’s future as Eagles WR sparks trade rumors with cryptic tweet

The Philadelphia Eagles narrowly escaped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, but things are cooking off the field. Eagles wideout AJ Brown made a cryptic tweet after the game that had the rumor mill churning.Brown had a very quiet game, recording only two catches for seven yards and no touchdowns. On Sunday night, he posted a cryptic tweet about not being valued.It didn't take long for coach Nick Sirianni to be asked about the situation. However, he alluded to a good relationship between Brown and the team.&quot;Yeah, yeah (he wants to be here),&quot; he said, via an X post by Zach Berman on Monday. &quot;Obviously, A.J. is very important to this football team. I know he wants to contribute... and do the things that he's capable of doing. ... Again, he wants to contribute into these wins. And he's had a couple games where he hasn't been able to do for different reasons... I question nothing about his desire to play great football, desire of being a good teammate, desire to be here.&quot;Getting a consistent workload in the Eagles' receiving room has been challenging for a number of reasons, most notably the fact that the receiving corps is very loaded. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has a wide arsenal at his disposal, which includes AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and Saquon Barkley, to name a few.What did AJ Brown tweet?Many people noted the principle behind AJ Brown's tweet relates to moving on from places where one is not valued. This connects to how Brown made only two catches for fewer than 10 yards versus the Bucs.The tweet in question on Sunday night quoted Mark 6:11-12 in the Bible:&quot;If you're not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw,&quot; the text read. &quot;Don't make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way.&quot;There are some question marks surrounding speculation that Brown wants a trade. While he's had his quiet games this season, he's also seen proper action.In their win over the LA Rams, he had more than 100 receiving yards, and in their win over the Kansas City Chiefs, he caught a game-high five balls.Nonetheless, he'll look for another big game when the Eagles host the Denver Broncos in Week 5.