Nick Sirriani sounds off on NFL reportedly trying to ban Eagles’ ‘tush push’ play next year

The Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback sneak play, better known as the 'tush push,' has had defenses in flux. Jalen Hurts and the offense's innate ability to get the necessary yardage on 4th-and-1 plays has been frustrating for opposition teams all season. However, the tush push, which the Eagles have dubbed the Brotherly Shove, could be outlawed soon.

Rumors have suggested that the NFL was looking into banning the play, citing player safety. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni chimed in on the rumors, saying:

“We will play by the rules of whatever it is. I can't be in control of that, only thing I can be in control of is what's going on here in our thing… I'll cross that bridge when we have to get to it. Don’t make any mistake about it, I'll have an opportunity to speak on it probably and I'll make my case."

He argued that the play is safe and is not hard to replicate:

"You know, and it works at all and it works at all levels. Like my brother's a chairman of high school football back in New York, and he's sending me clips of guys, you know, teams in the area running it.”

Is the NFL banning tush push? Roger Goodell clarifies stance

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

On Wednesday, Troy Vincent, the NFL's vice president of football operations, revealed that reports suggesting the league is looking to ban the tush push are untrue. He said:

"Philly does it better than everyone else; that’s a fact. You don’t want to punish anyone for doing something well.”

He also added that there isn't enough data suggesting that the tush push puts players' safety in danger.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also spoke on the matter, saying:

“I haven’t taken a position on [the ban]. Last year the committee had a lot of different views on that, the membership did. I want to hear that again this year. I want to hear how people feel about it.”

Goodell also claimed that the league will rely on the injury data and the players' and coaches' opinions before making any decisions about the play's future in the NFL. The wildly successful play call has worked 93.5% times for the Eagles and over 77% times league-wide.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is also reportedly not keen on the play being outlawed despite the Eagles being his team's division rivals. The tush push's future is unclear, but for now, it's here to stay.