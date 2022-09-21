“The Chiefs are the same group of guys that have kicked this team's teeth two years ago”- Nick Wright still believes the Kansas City Chiefs are a better team than the Buffalo Bills

Both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills have started the season on a high note. As of now, both teams look a class above the rest, and their chances of meeting in the AFC Championship game this season are quite high.

Many believe that the Bills and Josh Allen are better than Kansas City because they have made significant improvements this offseason. Buffalo completely dominated their opponents in the first two games and came out with blowout wins from both. The Bills have already defeated reigning Super Bowl champions the Los Angeles Rams and last season's top seed in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans.

Nick Wright, however, sees it differently. He is adamant that his beloved Kansas City are a better team than the Bills. He has reached this conclusion solely on the fact that they defeated them in last year's Divisional Round game. Here's what he said on First Things First:

"What is so galling to me is that the Chiefs are the same group of guys that have kicked this team's teeth two years ago, that last year ripped their hearts out and now the Chiefs looked impressive this year…”

He continued:

"So, for the idea that we are anointing Buffalo as the most dangerous team in the NFL and when the Chiefs are still there with the same coach and the same quarterback, it's just unprecedented..."

He concluded by saying:

"When the Patriots beat the Colts in the playoffs every year, the Patriots were the favorites until the Colts proved they could go beat them. The same thing with the Cowboys and the Niners. So, I just don't know why the Bills have earned a level of deference that the team that's hosted four straight AFC championship games has."

Opinions will differ on this subject throughout the season. The two teams, just like last campaign, are expected to face each other in the postseason. It could be another playoff game that will be remembered for years to cone.

StatMuse @statmuse Most points by a team so far:



72 — Bills

71 — Chiefs

71 — Lions Most points by a team so far:72 — Bills71 — Chiefs71 — Lions https://t.co/9sfOmMPu1C

The Kansas City Chiefs have a tougher mountain to climb than the Buffalo Bills

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City are part of the toughest division in football, the AFC West. Due to that, their road to the playoffs will be a lot tougher than the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are expected to face competition from the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East. Apart from that, they are better than the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.

In the AFC West, all three other teams are more than capable of giving the Chiefs a run for their money. With this in mind, the Bills do look like they will become the top seed in the AFC. This would result in them getting a bye from the Wild Card round of the playoffs, a huge advantage.

🗣🎙‼️ @LanceTHESPOKEN They discredit Patrick Mahomes for inheriting a good team but won’t discredit Josh Allen for playing in the AFC East.



Mahomes took a Chiefs franchise that had 1 playoff W from 1994-2017 to an 8-3 playoff record. Allen’s Bills have won the East 2 of 4 years, 3-3 playoff record. They discredit Patrick Mahomes for inheriting a good team but won’t discredit Josh Allen for playing in the AFC East. Mahomes took a Chiefs franchise that had 1 playoff W from 1994-2017 to an 8-3 playoff record. Allen’s Bills have won the East 2 of 4 years, 3-3 playoff record. https://t.co/XFgNzTW6ND

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is well aware of the challenge in front of him. He will hope to lead his team to another Super Bowl in what might be the toughest season of his career so far.

