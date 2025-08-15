Nick Wright calls out Bill Simmons for ranking Josh Allen over Patrick Mahomes while exposing Ringer boss’ double standards

Bill Simmons’ recent quarterback pyramid ranking isn’t going over well with another NFL pundit. On his X account, Thursday NFL talk show host Nick Wright took issue with the fact that Simmons, the CEO and writer of the sports and pop culture website “The Ringer,” had Josh Allen at the top of his pyramid of quarterbacks, above Patrick Mahomes.Years ago, Simmons dismissed anyone who believed Peyton Manning was better than Tom Brady, often arguing that Brady’s Super Bowls outweighed Manning’s outstanding stats. According to Wright, Simmons doesn’t have nearly a strong enough case to argue why Allen should be ranked above Mahomes.“Mahomes has more All-Pros, more MVPs, better career numbers, five trips to the Super Bowl to zero, three rings to zero and is 4-0 in the playoffs against him,” Wright said at 0:33.Allen has been named an All-Pro twice in his career, both on the Second-team, has one MVP trophy, and has thrown for 26,434 yards in his career. Contrast that with Mahomes, who has been named league MVP twice, and a First-team All-Pro twice and on the Second-team once. He’s thrown for 32,352 yards in his NFL career.Simmons’ argument was that Mahomes struggled in the last Super Bowl, which the Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, something Wright once again took issue with.“Why wasn’t Josh (Allen) in the Super Bowl, Bill? Because he couldn’t beat Patrick again,” Wright added at 0:51.“For 20 years, Bill Simmons has valued doing it in the biggest spots. In back-to-back years, Josh (Allen) has gotten the ball late in the fourth quarter, down three points, they come away with zero points,” said Wright at 1:00.Allen was on the first tier on Simmons’ pyramid, with the tier below him being Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow.Bills pegged as Super Bowl finalists by one punditWhile Wright doesn’t agree with the Allen/Mahomes ranking by Simmons, at least one NFL expert believes that 2025 is the year Allen finally breaks through.Aaron Schatz of FTN Football Almanac gave his Super Bowl predictions on Wednesday’s Good Morning Football. He said via Sports Illustrated that while he believed the Ravens were a better team than the Buffalo Bills, the latter for him had an easier schedule, which could make the difference.“I think the Ravens are a little bit better than the Bills, but the Bills have the easier schedule, especially that game with the Ravens that’s in Buffalo that’s going to be so important for home field in the AFC.”“I think that the Lions are going to overcome the loss of the two coordinators with better health on defense.”Schatz pointed out Allen’s outstanding play and the Bills' all-around strong team as a factor. The Bills went to four consecutive Super Bowls in the 90s, losing them all, while the Lions are one of four NFL teams that’ve never made it that far, the other three being the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.