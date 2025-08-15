  • home icon
  Nick Wright calls out Bill Simmons for ranking Josh Allen over Patrick Mahomes while exposing Ringer boss' double standards

Nick Wright calls out Bill Simmons for ranking Josh Allen over Patrick Mahomes while exposing Ringer boss’ double standards

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Aug 15, 2025 16:57 GMT
Bill Simmons’ recent quarterback pyramid ranking isn’t going over well with another NFL pundit. On his X account, Thursday NFL talk show host Nick Wright took issue with the fact that Simmons, the CEO and writer of the sports and pop culture website “The Ringer,” had Josh Allen at the top of his pyramid of quarterbacks, above Patrick Mahomes.

Years ago, Simmons dismissed anyone who believed Peyton Manning was better than Tom Brady, often arguing that Brady’s Super Bowls outweighed Manning’s outstanding stats. According to Wright, Simmons doesn’t have nearly a strong enough case to argue why Allen should be ranked above Mahomes.

“Mahomes has more All-Pros, more MVPs, better career numbers, five trips to the Super Bowl to zero, three rings to zero and is 4-0 in the playoffs against him,” Wright said at 0:33.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Allen has been named an All-Pro twice in his career, both on the Second-team, has one MVP trophy, and has thrown for 26,434 yards in his career. Contrast that with Mahomes, who has been named league MVP twice, and a First-team All-Pro twice and on the Second-team once. He’s thrown for 32,352 yards in his NFL career.

Simmons’ argument was that Mahomes struggled in the last Super Bowl, which the Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, something Wright once again took issue with.

“Why wasn’t Josh (Allen) in the Super Bowl, Bill? Because he couldn’t beat Patrick again,” Wright added at 0:51.
“For 20 years, Bill Simmons has valued doing it in the biggest spots. In back-to-back years, Josh (Allen) has gotten the ball late in the fourth quarter, down three points, they come away with zero points,” said Wright at 1:00.
Allen was on the first tier on Simmons’ pyramid, with the tier below him being Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow.

Bills pegged as Super Bowl finalists by one pundit

While Wright doesn’t agree with the Allen/Mahomes ranking by Simmons, at least one NFL expert believes that 2025 is the year Allen finally breaks through.

Aaron Schatz of FTN Football Almanac gave his Super Bowl predictions on Wednesday’s Good Morning Football. He said via Sports Illustrated that while he believed the Ravens were a better team than the Buffalo Bills, the latter for him had an easier schedule, which could make the difference.

“I think the Ravens are a little bit better than the Bills, but the Bills have the easier schedule, especially that game with the Ravens that’s in Buffalo that’s going to be so important for home field in the AFC.”
“I think that the Lions are going to overcome the loss of the two coordinators with better health on defense.”

Schatz pointed out Allen’s outstanding play and the Bills' all-around strong team as a factor. The Bills went to four consecutive Super Bowls in the 90s, losing them all, while the Lions are one of four NFL teams that’ve never made it that far, the other three being the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Edited by Joel Lefevre
