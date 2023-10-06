Nick Wright calls out Kirk Herbstreit for questionable remarks on Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy during TNF coverage

In 2013, the Kansas City Chiefs hired former running back Eric Bieniemy to be part of their coaching staff. In the subsequent 10 seasons, he rose from mere running backs coach to offensive coordinator, effectively serving as Andy Reid's right-hand man as they reached three Super Bowls in four and won two of them.

But for 2023, a massive change occurred, as Bieniemy left to take up the same position with the Washington Commanders. Apparently, Kirk Herbstreit thought this was an audition for a potential head coaching job that the OC might never have because of his former superior's legacy.

Well, leave it to Fox Sports' Nick Wright to educate the Thursday Night Football analyst, complete with multiple examples:

Why did Eric Bieniemy leave Chiefs for Commanders?

When Eric Bieniemy was announced as the Washington Commanders' new offensive coordinator, many asked, "Why leave a multiple-time champion for one of the league's longest-running punchlines, with a history of poor performance and toxic organizational culture?"

But for the veteran assistant coach, it was all about adapting and evolving as both a coach and as a person. He told the reporters at his introductory press conference:

"One thing in this profession you learn is that comfort is the enemy of progress. When it’s all said and done with, I don’t like being comfortable. I’m about accepting challenges and moving forward. So, this presents a challenge to me. It also presents a challenge coming to work with such a good head coach (referring to Ron Rivera). But on top of that, I’m willing to embrace this journey.”

When asked when he had that realization, he said that it came at around the time of the Super Bowl victory parade:

“We had got everything arranged and I was ready. Now, obviously, throughout that process and the past two weeks have been physically and emotionally draining. In a good way. Because we went from winning a Super Bowl to coming back in town, getting acclimated, going through exit meetings, going through the parade. But I knew when I landed back in Kansas City what was in store. I knew that it was time to move on."

Two days after said parade, Bieniemy joined the Commanders. Besides OC, he is also assistant head coach with play-calling duties, which he enjoyed under Andy Reid.