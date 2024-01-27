Brock Purdy and Josh Allen were among the five finalists to win the MVP award this season. Apart from them Dak Prescott, Lamar Jackson, and Christian McCaffrey made the list and Jackson is expected to win the award.

Nick Wright was dismayed to see the names of both Purdy and Allen among the finalists. He thinks that several other players had a better season than them and should have been the finalists for the MVP award.

Wright said:

"Lamar obviously has to be there, Lamar's going to win it. Dak obviously has to be there, he had a strong case throughout the entirety of the year and I think everyone expects him to finish second. Christian McCaffrey has to be there. Brock Purdy and Josh Allen have no business being top-five MVP finalists."

"Let's deal with the Brock Purdy stuff first, Were the Niners some historic juggernaut? Were the Niners were they a team whose offense had to be so sensational because the defense was so bad? No. They won 12 games, they were one of seven teams in the league this year to win 11 or 12 games... Do they have to have two MVP finalists? Of course not."

"Then we get to the Buffalo Bills, the entire case for Josh Allen MVP finalist is he's a hell of a runner, that's it, that's the whole case because the passing numbers blow no one away…”

Nick Wright mentioned that the likes of Jared Goff, Tyreek Hill, and even Patrick Mahomes could have been among the finalists instead of Purdy and Allen. In 17 games this season, Allen threw for 4,306 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He also rushed for 524 yards and 15 touchdowns on 111 carries.

The Buffalo Bills did win their division but for a large part of the season they didn't play well and Josh Allen committed a lot of mistakes. Purdy, too, had a stretch of poor performances, and many attribute his success to the presence of Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey.

Brock Purdy will be under a lot of pressure on Sunday

Brock Purdy: NFC Divisional Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

With Josh Allen and the Bills already knocked out of the playoffs, all eyes will be on Brock Purdy on Sunday. The 49ers will face the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game and there will be immense pressure on the NFC West champion's quarterback.

Purdy is coming off a shaky game against the Green Bay Packers in which he completed 23/39 throws for 252 yards and a touchdown. He did lead the go-ahead touchdown drive late in the game but doubts have crept in about Purdy based on how he played for most of the game in the rain against the Packers.

If the 49ers once again lose in the NFC Championship Game and Brock Purdy doesn't play well, the franchise might be left with questions to answer about their starting quarterback. They have already traded away Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys and if things don't work out with Purdy, Kyle Shanahan might have a huge problem to deal with.

