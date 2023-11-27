Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills lost a thrilling 37-34 game in overtime to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. Allen had a huge game and was the best player on the field. However, that wasn't enough for his team to bag the win.

Head coach Sean McDermott is once again on the hot seat as his questionable decision towards the end of regulation time has been a topic of discussion. Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright recently pointed out that McDermott gave up on his team and didn't trust his quarterback at a crucial juncture.

Here's what he said on First Things First:

"Their season is obviously over and over for a lot of reasons. I found a common ground with Bills Mafia last night. We were both equally gulled by the decision-making of their head coach at the end of that game."

Later Wright mentioned how McDermott's decision to take a timeout helped the Philadelphia Eagles' kicker Jake Elliott. He also spoke about how not allowing Allen to throw the ball at the end of the regulation time was a big mistake. He said:

"We just saw a kicker damn near to a 60-yarder, your entire franchise is built around the talent of your quarterback who is having an awesome game. Sean McDermott said I don't trust you. Sean McDermott said I cannot confidently say you're not going to cost us the game."

"So, I'm not going to give you a chance… and in that moment, I said to myself, okay, He gave up on his team in that spot, he didn't trust their biggest advantage which was supposed to be Allen."

"Sean McDermott is not going to be the head coach there because they are unequivocally missing the playoffs. There is no way out of this and he gave up. He gave up on the team by taking that knee at the end of regulation."

In the 37-34 loss to the Eagles, Josh Allen completed 29/51 throws for 339 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for 81 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.

The Bills' defense allowed 17 points in the fourth quarter, which kept Jalen Hurts and his team in the game. Despite Josh Allen leading the offense to a field goal in overtime, the Bills' defense failed to prevent Hurts from scoring a touchdown and winning the game.

Sean McDermott, who is a defensive-minded head coach, has struggled to prevent good teams from scoring during crucial moments on a regular basis. This has resulted in several failures for the Bills in the past few years. As a result, like Nick Wright said, this might be his last season in Buffalo.

Josh Allen and the Bills face a tough run of fixtures ahead

Josh Allen: Buffalo Bills v Philadelphia Eagles

The Buffalo Bills are 6-6 heading into their bye week. With only five games remaining in the season, the path to the playoffs has become a lot tougher for the reigning AFC East champions.

Their next five games on the schedule are:

Week 14: @ Kansas City Chiefs Week 15: vs Dallas Cowboys Week 16: @ Los Angeles Chargers Week 17: New England Patriots Week 18: @ Miami Dolphins

With the exception of the game against the Patriots, it seems that Josh Allen and the Bills will face significant challenges in winning their upcoming matches. Currently, they are out of the playoff picture in the AFC, and the pressure is mounting on the franchise.

