Nick Wright calls out Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship conspiracy theorists over "publicity stunt" claim 3 days after engagement

The biggest news in pop culture broke out three days ago when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Instagram. As expected, the fans went berserk, sending their love to the pop icon and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. However, not all the reception was warm, as some started conspiracy theories, believing it was a public stunt.

The host of "First Things First," Nick Wright, addressed the conspiracy theorists during his appearance on the "Dan Patrick Show" on Wednesday. He called out all the doubters who said that Kelce and Swift's relationship was a publicity stunt and that the duo had only gotten together for their own personal gain two years ago.

Wright wished there were a way to hold the people who said such things accountable.

"You know, it's moments like that where I just wish we held people accountable," Wright said. "And I'm not going to name names here, and I know you're going to ask me to, but I won't do it. I would just like for the people who two years ago were very adamant that the relationship was a work, was publicity stunt, all of those things.

"Is there a moment of public shame? Is there a moment of apology? Is there a moment of, ‘you know what, I shouldn't have doubted what is America's greatest love story for my own Twitter gain.’ I don't know. Like they seem to be really into each other, and it seems to be a healthy, delightful relationship, and now they're getting married." [From 02:26 to 03:15]

Travis Kelce's brother Jason Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift and the Chiefs TE's engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement almost two weeks after the "Love Story" artist made her debut on the Kelce brothers' "New Heights" podcast. While speaking on Wednesday's edition of the podcast, the Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce sent a special message to Swift and his brother.

"One Gigantic piece of new news that just hit the waves," the elder Kelce said. "We did record this podcast on Monday, which was Travis’s one day off. So, he is not here to address this himself, but we felt it necessary as a team here at 'New Heights' to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged! The proposal heard ‘round the world. F*** yeah!"

Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement, the fans have been speculating on the marriage date.

