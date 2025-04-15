Nick Wright claims 6'3", 320-pound DL will bring "unbelievable value" for Bears with No. 10 pick in 2025 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears will need to get it right at the 2025 NFL draft if they want to compete for major honors next season. They have the No. 10 pick in the first round and analyst Nick Wright believes that Michigan star Mason Graham would be an excellent addition to the Bears' defensive line.

On FS1's "First Things First" on Monday, Wright shared his mock draft 2.0 and projected the Bears to land Graham.

"Mason Graham would be unbelievable value for the Bears right there," Wright said. "I don't know that their plan is to go D-line in the first round, but if Graham is there, they gotta do it."

Apart from being six-foot-three and 320 pounds, Graham has 3"32-inch arms and a 78½-inch wingspan. He can duel extremely well, and his compact build gives him a natural advantage over most offensive linemen.

Furthermore, Graham is also known for his explosiveness, strength, and versatility. He is tipped as a top-10 pick at this year's draft.

The Bears finished last season with a 5-12 record. While they had their struggles offensively, they also did not have a stable defense.

Chicago appears to have solved most issues with its offensive line in the free agency and now general manager Ryan Poles wants to address the shortcomings in the defensive line at the upcoming NFL draft.

Mason Graham to visit with New York Jets ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Michigan DL Mason Graham - Source: Imagn

Mason Graham is reportedly set to visit with the New York Jets on Tuesday. The Jets hold the No. 7 pick in the first round, and might use it on the defensive lineman.

Graham played his entire three-year college career at Michigan. He was a key member of the Wolverines team that won the national title in January 2024.

In his final year at Michigan, Graham posted 45 tackles, including seven for loss, with 3.5 sacks in 12 games. Now, it will be interesting to see where he lands in the NFL draft.

