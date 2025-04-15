  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Nick Wright claims 6'3", 320-pound DL will bring "unbelievable value" for Bears with No. 10 pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Nick Wright claims 6'3", 320-pound DL will bring "unbelievable value" for Bears with No. 10 pick in 2025 NFL Draft

By Arnold
Modified Apr 15, 2025 13:07 GMT
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears - Source: Imagn
Nick Wright claims 6'3", 320-pound DL will bring "unbelievable value" for Bears with No. 10 pick in 2025 NFL Draft - Source: Imagn

The Chicago Bears will need to get it right at the 2025 NFL draft if they want to compete for major honors next season. They have the No. 10 pick in the first round and analyst Nick Wright believes that Michigan star Mason Graham would be an excellent addition to the Bears' defensive line.

Ad

On FS1's "First Things First" on Monday, Wright shared his mock draft 2.0 and projected the Bears to land Graham.

"Mason Graham would be unbelievable value for the Bears right there," Wright said. "I don't know that their plan is to go D-line in the first round, but if Graham is there, they gotta do it."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Apart from being six-foot-three and 320 pounds, Graham has 3"32-inch arms and a 78½-inch wingspan. He can duel extremely well, and his compact build gives him a natural advantage over most offensive linemen.

Furthermore, Graham is also known for his explosiveness, strength, and versatility. He is tipped as a top-10 pick at this year's draft.

The Bears finished last season with a 5-12 record. While they had their struggles offensively, they also did not have a stable defense.

Ad

Chicago appears to have solved most issues with its offensive line in the free agency and now general manager Ryan Poles wants to address the shortcomings in the defensive line at the upcoming NFL draft.

Mason Graham to visit with New York Jets ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Michigan DL Mason Graham - Source: Imagn
Michigan DL Mason Graham - Source: Imagn

Mason Graham is reportedly set to visit with the New York Jets on Tuesday. The Jets hold the No. 7 pick in the first round, and might use it on the defensive lineman.

Ad

Graham played his entire three-year college career at Michigan. He was a key member of the Wolverines team that won the national title in January 2024.

In his final year at Michigan, Graham posted 45 tackles, including seven for loss, with 3.5 sacks in 12 games. Now, it will be interesting to see where he lands in the NFL draft.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications