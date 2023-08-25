Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has often been criticized by the media for not performing well in big games, especially in the playoffs.

For two straight seasons, the San Francisco 49ers have knocked out the Cowboys, and in both games, Prescott didn't play well.

In seven seasons he has played in the NFL, Prescott has failed to take the Dallas Cowboys to the NFC Championship Game. However, Nick Wright doesn't believe that Prescott is a playoff choker and provided valid reasons for it.

Nick Wright doesn't believe Dak Prescott has underperformed in the playoffs

Dak Prescott: Jacksonville Jaguars v Dallas Cowboys

Here's what Nick Wright said about Dak Prescott on First Things First:

"The reality, though, is Dak has played well in the playoffs except for against one team. And that one team happens to be the best defense in football each year or the two years that he struggled against them. I mean, we can show you the numbers. Dak has been good in the playoffs against everyone but the Niners."

"The idea that Dak is a playoff choker that I don't buy. Now what is true is the last two years he has run into a defense that has run over everyone they played for the most part, except for Patrick Mahomes, and Dak hasn't played well in those games."

"But is that how much of that is on Dak and how much of that is on the fact that you're playing the number one defense in your conference in consecutive years in the postseason? I don't think Dak is some playoff choker..."

There is no denying that the San Francisco 49ers' defense is elite, and apart from Patrick Mahomes, almost everyone has struggled against them.

In the 2022 playoffs, even Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers melted against the 49ers, which is why Prescott can be given a pass until he plays badly in a game where the Cowboys enter the game as a heavy favorite.

Dak Prescott's playoff stats

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

So far in his career, Prescott has played four playoff games in his career. In those six games, he is 2-4 and has a passer rating of 92.3 while throwing for 1,559 yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions. (StatMuse)

Last season, Prescott had a passer rating of 91.1 while throwing for 2,860 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions in 12 games. He has promised to cut down the interceptions in this upcoming season, but only time will tell if he will be able to.

