Nick Wright details why Bill Belichick to Eagles is perfect fit with Nick Sirianni facing litmus test against Buccaneers

Nick Wright believes that if Nick Sirianni's Eagles underperform against the Buccaneers, it could open the door for Bill Belichick to take over in Philadelphia. The Eagles head coach led his team to the Super Bowl last season and started this season with amazing form, sitting with a 10-1 record at one point.

But since then they have tailed off with five losses in their last six games to finish the season 11-6. That has also cost them the top seed in the NFC East and they must now travel to Tampa to face the Buccaneers in the Wildcard round. Because of their current form, they might not be considered favorites for this game even though Philadelphia has a better regular season record.

Nick Wright believes that if Nick Sirianni blows his chance against the Buccaneers, then Bill Belichick would be the right guy to target since there is talent on both offense and defense and they have a competent general manager. The analyst said,

"If they lose to Tampa, and they fire him [Nick Sirianni] isn't that the perfect spot for Belichick? You have all that talent on defense, the offensive skill position guys are there. They're already there. And your weakness is drafting. Exactly right [Howie Roseman is expert at it]"

Nick Wright also said that Jalen Hurts would be an upgrade on anything Bill Belichick has had in New England since Tom Brady left.

"However limited Jalen Hurts might be, even if last year was an aberration, the best quarterback he will have had in half decade. He will look at Jalen Hurts lke he is Patrick Mahomes 2.0."

Nick Wright added that such an outcome will permit the Eagles to get a proven winner and it will also allow Bill Belichick to break Miami Dolphins coaching legend Don Shula's record of most NFL wins.

He added,

"And that is why if I were Philly, and I lose to Tampa, I wouldn't fire Sirianni to fire Sirianni but I sure as sh*t would consider it if I got good intel. Bill Belichick wants to stay in the Northeast... Cold weather northeastern city with a blue chip franchise, chance to break Shula's record, chance to get to the Super Bowl. That to me is a hand in glove fit that I would strongly consider if I were all parties."

If Baker Mayfield can indeed ruin Jalen Hurts' party this weekend, Nick Wright thinks it could open up the possibility of Nick Sirianni's departure.