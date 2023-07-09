Nick Wright has just gone there and done it! He is picking the Cowboys and downplaying the Eagles and the 49ers as favorites to make the Super Bowl from the NFC.

Speaking with Colin Cowherd, he highlighted that he is worried if Jalen Hurts can maintain the same standards as last year. He also highlighted how tough it is to go to back-to-back Super Bowls.

"I feel like 98% of the people in our industry are going to, when it comes [to] pick the Super Bowl time, gonna have coming out of the NFC, the Eagles or the Niners. Almost everyone's gonna pick those two. The question I have is this - if it's not one of those two, who is it? Because I think Eagles are good. But I also think it's in play that the best year of Jalen Hurts’ entire career is the one we just saw... It's hard to go to back-to-back Super Bowls."

His concern with the 49ers was their quarterback situation with both Brock Purdy and Trey Lance vying for it. Last year, it finally proved to be their undoing in the NFC Championship game. Nick Wright added,

"So, if the Eagles aren't there, and the Niners quarterback situation is in flux as anyone, who the f*ck is winning the NFC? You just go through it."

He then said the words that he himself admitted could cause him regret,

"I'm gonna instantly regret it and hate myself for it but I think I might believe in the Cowboys this year."

Nick Wright dismisses pretty much every team apart from the Cowboys, Eagles and 49ers in the NFC

Nick Wright had his reasons for picking the Cowboys. Apart from the 49ers, he did not believe anyone was competitive in the NFC West.

"NFC West, the Cardinals are not trying. The Rams I think they're gonna be terrible. They're not a Super Bowl team. The Seahawks, are we gonna get that from Geno again? And there's the Niners like we said."

He also dismissed the entire NFC South, not putting much faith in the likes of Baker Mayfield, Andy Dalton and Derek Carr to change their flagging fortunes. He also said that the NFC North is not looking too strong with the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions being possible spoilers. He said,

"No one in the NFC South... The NFC North, is it Kirk Cousins? Is it Jared Goff? We're gonna put Jared Goff there? And then we're to the NFC East. If it's not, maybe that means it'll be the Niners and the Eagles again but it's usually not that chalky... so I don't know."

There is not much to argue against what he has said there. But teams will be hoping that form on paper is different from form on the field. We will ultimately onlt know where they really stand come the end of the season.

