With Aaron Rodgers now ruled out for the rest of the season, Zach Wilson will be the New York Jets quarterback. After Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury, head coach Robert Saleh made it clear that Wilson is their guy going forward.

While some people believe that the former second-overall pick will be good this season, Nick Wright has predicted that Wilson will lose his starting quarterback role pretty soon.

Here's what he said on First Things First:

"Arguably the three worst possible opponents for the first three games. First one you have the Cowboys and maybe the best defense in football. The second one, we have the Patriots, how has Zach Wilson done in his career against the Patriots?"

"I've never seen this before, a passer rating lower than the completion percentage, I didn't know it was possible and then the last of the three, the Chiefs. Why is that terrible? their defense may be good may not be good. Why did Zach Wilson go number two? Who did he remind people of? What was the comp? Patrick Mahomes."

"The sooner you admit that and are honest with yourself and bring in Jameis or bring in Jacoby or bring in... I'm not a Carson Wentz guy, Davis Mills, someone like that, the sooner they can play quarterback for you, because Zach Wilson is not going to be your quarterback at the bye."

Nick Wright doesn't believe that even Aaron Rodgers can help Zach Wilson become a quarterback. Instead, he wants the Jets to try and get a player like Jameis Winston, who could actually be a great option.

Winston lost his starting quarterback role last season after getting hurt, and now he is the backup to Derek Carr. If Wilson continues to struggle then the Jets might consider getting the former first overall pick to save their season.

Zach Wilson has the opportunity to prove everyone wrong

There is no denying that Zach Wilson is now under immense pressure. He expected to be the backup quarterback for the whole season but Rodgers' unexpected injury has put him in the line of fire.

As Nick Wright mentioned, the Jets have a lot of tough fixtures up ahead, but at the same time, it's a great opportunity for Wilson to prove everyone wrong.

He was able to make a couple of good plays in the win against the Buffalo Bills, and if Wilson manages to play error-free football against the Cowboys, it will be a good start.

As seen in the first game, the Jets have a pretty good team. All they need is a quarterback who doesn't lose them the games on their own. As long as Wilson is the game manager type QB for the, he will continue to be the starting quarterback for them.

