Nick Wright does not believe Brock Purdy should be in the discussion to be MVP despite him leading the 49ers to a 27-14 win over the Buccaneers. The debate was reignited because of the quarterback's virtuoso performance in the match. It was the first time since Joe Montana that a San Francisco quarterback had registered a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

He had 333 yards, 3 touchdowns, no interceptions and a 84 percent completion rate. But based off that one sample, Nick Wright is not ready to crown Brock Purdy the MVP just yet.

He explained his reasoning when discussing with Colin Cowherd and said that the same player who struggled during a three-game stretch when his offensive weapons were not available cannot be in the conversation. He pointed out that not too long back, there were questions being asked if Brock Purdy needed to be replaced by Sam Darnold. In Nick Wright's estimation, that does not an MVP make, as he said,

"I cannot believe we are twice in the same year going to discuss "Is Brock Purdy the MVP?" when in between those conversations that discussion was "Is he going to be benched for Sam Darnold? It's like everyone's lost their minds."

Nick Wright lays out his two criteria for MVP and disqualifies Brock Purdy in both assessments

Nick Wright went on to say that there are two ways one can judge if a player should win the award. The first is value to the organization. He contended that someone like Lamar Jackson is more valuable to the Baltimore Ravens than Brock Purdy is to the 49ers. He commented,

"And no matter your definition of MVP, everyone knows in their heart of hearts, they don't think it's Purdy. If you are truly saying well, valuable's in the word so it must be about value. Does anyone think he is more valuable than Niners than Lamar Jackson is the Ravens? Of course not"

The other way of judging, Nick Wright said, is to just look at who the best player is and not worry about the value, which might be objective. There, he countered, Christian McCaffrey is the best offensive player for the 49ers. He continued,

"Does anyone think he's the best player on his own offense? Of course not. That's Christian McCaffrey. The Purdy stuff is really baffling."

Because of these reasons, he does not consider Purdy to be in the running for the prestigious honor yet. However, he also clarified that not considering somebody for that award does not mean he does not appreciate what the quarterback has achieved.