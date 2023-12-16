Nick Wright shuts down Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy’s comparison of Josh Allen to Brett Favre

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are set to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15. Ahead of the big game against two very good teams, the Cowboys head coach drew similarities between Allen and Hall of Famer Brett Favre. McCarthy isn't the first person to compare the Bills quarterback with Favre, but since he has coached the latter, his opinion certainly holds some weight.

However, Nick Wright didn't like McCarthy comparing Allen to Favre. He thinks the 27-year-old quarterback has achieved nothing in comparison to what the former Packers quarterback did during the same amount of time when he played.

Wright said:

“I will be as fair as I can to Josh here. When I go through six years including Brett's first year which was in Atlanta and he didn't even play, I won't exclude that let's just go tale of the tape through six years and just see. So Favre won two MVPs, he'd been two two-time first-team All-Pro, he'd won an offensive player of the year, he'd won a Super Bowl, he'd led the league in major categories, Josh has done none of it.

"It would be like if six years into his career people were like Vince Carter reminds me a hell of a lot of a young Michael Jordan, well okay the highlights are similar yeah.

"Josh Allen's never led the league in passing touchdowns, he's never led the league in passing yards, he's never led the league in passer rating, he's never been a first-team All-Pro, we know he's never been an MVP, he's been to one Conference Championship Game, never been to a Super Bowl and we're comparing Brett Favre, who by the end of year six already was a Hall of Famer.”

Although many believe Josh Allen will end up in the Hall of Fame when all is said and done, he does need to accomplish more in the league to strengthen his case.

It can be said that Allen is more talented than Brett Favre, given how explosive he can be in the running game as well, but for him to be compared to Favre, the Bills quarterback needs more accolades.

Josh Allen and the Bills are in a very tough spot

Josh Allen: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

After the big win over the Kansas City Chiefs last season, the Bills improved to 7-6 on the season. They are currently the 11th seed in the AFC and might need to win all of their remaining games to make the playoffs.

Their upcoming game is going to be very tough as the Cowboys are playing extremely well. A win in Week 15 will make their path to the playoffs or a potential division title much easier, but if they lose, things can take a drastic turn.

Josh Allen needs to be at his best for his team to have a chance of defeating the Cowboys. So far, in 13 games this season, he has thrown for 3,447 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions with a passer rating of 93.4. He has also rushed for 374 yards and 10 touchdowns on 72 carries.

