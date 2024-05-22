The Dallas Cowboys have began their Organized Team Activities on a shaky start, with the team looking to regroup after the 2024 NFL Draft. Two star players, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons, have been missing.

Lamb and Parsons were no-show at the OTAs amid ongoing contract negotiations. Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright has taken an issue with the way Cowboys have handled the offseason.

On FS1's "First Things First", Wright said that it's "absurd" for the Cowboys to not pay either Lamb and Parsons. He argued that the price for the players is going to skyrocket as team delays extending them (0:24).

"It's absurd to not pay either one. Because the logic of not paying one would dictate you pay the other one. So the reason I think they're not paying CeeDee, is because they want to wait for Justin Jefferson to sign because that sets the ceiling, and he's going to come in underneath that."

"But you know, who the Justin Jefferson of defensive players is? Michah Parsons. So by that logic, might as well get Micah signed."

Wright added (1:17):

"And in the meantime, grew. the CeeDe Lamb price just keeps going up... while you're waiting on Justin Jefferson to set the ceiling. So yeah it's bad business."

Wright may be right. The price for CeeDee Lamb keeps going up, with all his peers getting extended this offseason.

The Detroit Lions extended Amon-Ra St. Brown for a four-year $120 million deal, which is $30 miilion AAV. The Philadelphia Eagles extended both DeVonta Smith and A. J. Brown for three years for $75 million and three-year $96 million, respectively.

Micah Parsons to join Cowboys next week

While Micah Parsons also seeks a new contract, he's not planning to go the CeeDee Lamb route. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has reported that Parsons will be joining the team next week.

The Cowboys linebacker was has been training by himself and is taking boxing classes with local coach Tony Mack in Dallas. Parsons believes that individual training helps him the best.

Speaking to Gehlken, Parsons said that he isn't worried about the money. But the playoff loss to the Green Bay Pakcers stings him the most.

The three-time Pro Bowl LB is one of the best defensive players in the NFL today. Parsons will earn a base salary of $2.989 million this year, which is an underpay. A new deal is around the corner for the Cowboys star.