  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Nick Wright sounds off on Cowboys as CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons holdout amid contract debacle: "Absurd to not pay either one"

Nick Wright sounds off on Cowboys as CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons holdout amid contract debacle: "Absurd to not pay either one"

By Santosh Kumar
Modified May 22, 2024 06:19 GMT
Nick Wright sounds off on Cowboys as CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons holdout amid contract debacle
Nick Wright sounds off on Cowboys as CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons holdout amid contract debacle

The Dallas Cowboys have began their Organized Team Activities on a shaky start, with the team looking to regroup after the 2024 NFL Draft. Two star players, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons, have been missing.

Lamb and Parsons were no-show at the OTAs amid ongoing contract negotiations. Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright has taken an issue with the way Cowboys have handled the offseason.

On FS1's "First Things First", Wright said that it's "absurd" for the Cowboys to not pay either Lamb and Parsons. He argued that the price for the players is going to skyrocket as team delays extending them (0:24).

"It's absurd to not pay either one. Because the logic of not paying one would dictate you pay the other one. So the reason I think they're not paying CeeDee, is because they want to wait for Justin Jefferson to sign because that sets the ceiling, and he's going to come in underneath that."
"But you know, who the Justin Jefferson of defensive players is? Michah Parsons. So by that logic, might as well get Micah signed."

Wright added (1:17):

"And in the meantime, grew. the CeeDe Lamb price just keeps going up... while you're waiting on Justin Jefferson to set the ceiling. So yeah it's bad business."

Wright may be right. The price for CeeDee Lamb keeps going up, with all his peers getting extended this offseason.

The Detroit Lions extended Amon-Ra St. Brown for a four-year $120 million deal, which is $30 miilion AAV. The Philadelphia Eagles extended both DeVonta Smith and A. J. Brown for three years for $75 million and three-year $96 million, respectively.

youtube-cover

Micah Parsons to join Cowboys next week

While Micah Parsons also seeks a new contract, he's not planning to go the CeeDee Lamb route. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has reported that Parsons will be joining the team next week.

The Cowboys linebacker was has been training by himself and is taking boxing classes with local coach Tony Mack in Dallas. Parsons believes that individual training helps him the best.

Speaking to Gehlken, Parsons said that he isn't worried about the money. But the playoff loss to the Green Bay Pakcers stings him the most.

The three-time Pro Bowl LB is one of the best defensive players in the NFL today. Parsons will earn a base salary of $2.989 million this year, which is an underpay. A new deal is around the corner for the Cowboys star.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी