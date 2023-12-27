The Green Bay Packers have suspended star cornerback Jaire Alexander for one game. The suspension has come at a trick time as they are gearing up to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17 in a crucial game for their playoff aspirations.

The reason Alexander was suspended was that despite not being named captain for the game against the Panthers, he still went to the coin toss and nearly messed up the call. Although the cornerback didn't commit any heinous acts, the team wants to make a statement as they have a lot of young players on their team.

Nick Wright recently labeled Alexander's suspension as the dumbest suspension since Cam Newton was suspended for a quarter for not wearing a tie in 2016. Here's what he said:

“This is, in my opinion, the dumbest suspension since you remember when Cam Newton got suspended for a quarter for not wearing a tie. If you remember how that game they started Derek Anderson… that day Derrick Anderson threw a pick on the first play of the game. I hope Jaire’s backup gets cooked on the first play of the game by Justin Jefferson.”

It will be interesting to see how the Packers deal with Justin Jefferson now that Alexander is out for Week 17. The Packers head into this game with a record of 7-8 and as the 10th seed in the NFC. A win against the Vikings will provide them an opportunity to make the playoffs given that results elsewhere go in their favor.

Jaire Alexander hasn't played much this season

Jaire Alexander is one of the best cornerbacks in the league but he has only played six games this season. He has missed most of the season due to a shoulder injury and the Packers' defense has certainly felt his absence.

The Packers' defense is giving up an average of 22.1 points and 352.8 total yards per game to their oppositions this season. Defensive coordinator Joe Barry is under immense pressure and he could potentially lose his job after this season.

Whenever the Vikings play the Packers many fans are tuned in to see the battle between Jefferson and Alexander. Unfortunately, they won't be able to see the two star players going against each other this week.

