New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has voiced his thoughts on anything and everything. However, the latest incident got him on many people's bad books, including FS1's Nick Wright.

While on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers hinted that Jimmy Kimmel might not want Jeffery Esptein's list to come out, hinting that the comedian might be on it. We won't delve into the "list," but get this: Kimmel has come out, defended himself and even threatened to take legal action against Aaron Rodgers.

Recently, Nick Wright made his thoughts known on Rodgers making Kimmel's name public regarding Esptein's list.

Nick Wright gives thoughts on Aaron Rodgers' comments about Jimmy Kimmel

What's noteworthy is that Rodgers and Kimmel have an, shall we say, indifferent past, as the two have been at each other's throats for a while.

Wright didn't take to Rodgers' comments and posted some tweets, giving his thoughts on what the four-time NFL MVP said.

What happens next remains to be seen, but we doubt this will be the last of it.

Is Aaron Rodgers returning to the Jets next season?

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins

After his first season with the Jets lasted all but four plays, Rodgers will return next year with New York.

With the type of season the Jets had, everything is lined up for a potential Super Bowl run as Rodgers leads the offense. And with one of the best defenses in the league, there is no doubt they want to run it back.

Who the Jets retain offensively is unknown, and we already know that Dalvin Cook has mutually parted ways with the Jets. Therefore, many expect to see a few moving parts for the organization next year.

But Rodgers will again be the central part of the Jets' plans next season, with the latter hoping he can help them to Super Bowl glory.