The New York Jets finally secured a trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. After a long, drawn-out process, the deal is done.

For some, the deal makes the Jets instant AFC East contenders in what is a tough division, but for others, there is more that has to go right for New York to be where it wants to be.

Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright is worried about the Jets and Aaron Rodgers. Speaking on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," Wright said that LeBron James and Tom Brady have given the false sense that players can play at a high level when at Rodgers' age:

"I think the Packers did an exceptional job. I think that no matter what happens with Jordan Love, the Aaron Rodgers era was over. If you're the Jets, I totally get why you did it. Yeah, you have not had consecutive seasons of high-level quarterbacking. ... But I would be very nervous if I were them.

"I'd be very nervous about how engaged and committed Rodgers is going to be. And if he walks after a year, that is a hefty price to try to squeeze into the seventh and final wild-card spot, which I think is about where this is headed.

“Brady and LeBron are not the standard. They are the outlier. And so all of NFL history tells us the Jets will be very lucky to get one outstanding season of a 40-year-old quarterback. So, I just think it's a gamble. Listen, I'm a gambler. I get why they did it.

"You couldn't run it back with Zach Wilson. Mike White's not an NFL starter. I understand that. But it is far from a sure thing.”

Which version of Aaron Rodgers will the Jets be getting next season?

With Rodgers saying during the offseason a couple of years ago that he was 50/50 on retirement or playing, it begs the question of exactly how committed will he be with the Jets.

The franchise will not want this to be a one-season thing, and given his age, Jets fans are hoping they will see an engaged Aaron Rodgers, who will turn 40 in December, next season.

After going 7-10 last year and missing the playoffs after a good start, New York will be hoping that with the addition of Rodgers, they can push Josh Allen and the BIlls for the AFC East.

Many think the trade is a huge win for New York, but as Wright explains, there are still plenty of questions surrounding the move, but we won't know the answers for a few months.

For Jets fans, they hope Rodgers can lead them to a Super Bowl triumph before he finally retires.

