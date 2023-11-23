Two months after they purportedly began dating, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift continue to be among the NFL's hottest topics.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the multi-platinum pop star have been very affectionate toward each other when they are in public, one must wonder what it feels like in private.

And that question was what former WWE stars Nikki and Brie Garcia (fka Bella) sought to answer in a TikTok session for the Daily Mail:

Nikki: “She’s, like, so in love. It’s ’cause she finally has a real man, like how he grabs her and throws her around, like girl, yeah, that's why we've always been with athletes."

Brie: "Well, he specifically throws her around in the bedroom."

Chris Russo thinks Travis Kelce lost his focus by visiting Taylor Swift in Argentina

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship has seemingly found a new detractor.

A bye week is considered a time to rest one's body and mind and/or continue practicing, but the Kansas City Chiefs tight end spent his differently: he flew to Buenos Aires, Argentina to watch the pop star play the River Plate Stadium as part of her Eras Tour, with the two even kissing at the end of the concert.

And apparently, veteran sportscaster Chris Russo blames that for the Chiefs' 17-21 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in their Super Bowl LVII rematch on Monday. Kelce had multiple errors in that game, and "Mad Dog" could not help but express his displeasure on Wednesday's episode of First Take:

"You’re going to Argentina — during your bye week!. It’s 5,600 miles away from Kansas City. And then he goes out there on Monday night, he drops a huge pass on fourth-and-2, he commits a hold and he fumbles!

"You’re bouncing around the world with Taylor Swift, I mean my god, you’re a football player. You should be at workouts and practicing. Swift in February, fine. Not in November!”

Russo even went as far as to compare it to Odell Beckham Jr. and some of his New York Giants teammates attending a New Year's party in Miami with Justin Bieber a week before their 2016-17 Wild Card game, which they lost 13-38 at Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers.