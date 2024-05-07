Nikki Glaser sets record straight on Tom Brady's 'Don't say that s--t again' gesture at Robert Kraft massage joke

Tom Brady bravely agreed to be the guest of honor at "The Greatest Roast of All Time" during the 'Netflix is a Joke' festival. His decision included being roasted in a live event by several comedians as well as NFL figures. He welcomed the criticism but seemed to get angry when New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft became a target.

'Roastmaster General' Jeff Ross made a joke about Kraft's alleged involvement in a prostitution investigation at a massage parlor in Florida. Immediately following the punchline, Brady approached Ross at the podium and told him, "Don't say that s**t again."

Brady and Kraft have reportedly always had a close relationship, so the former New England Patriots quarterback was likely defending the owner. Another comedian on the panel for the event, Nikki Glaser, appeared on the "Howard Stern Show" after the roast and explained what she believed happened in that awkward moment between Brady and Ross:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I believe that was for real. Because I think that, based on the little knowledge I have of it, that Robert Kraft was not a confirmed guest to be there. I didn't know he was going to be there until I was there.

"I think there was a vibe that Robert Kraft was kind of like a dad figure to Tom. He doesn't want to sit there and listen to all of these jokes about him, so maybe he wouldn't show. Yeah, I was kind of surprised that Jeff made that joke about him, but I do think that Tom was looking out for him."

While the owner was eventually cleared after an investigation, it's still likely a sensitive subject. Kraft pleaded not guilty, but also issued an apology for his alleged involvement that resulted in a criminal investigation.

What did Jeff Ross say that offended Tom Brady?

Tom Brady and Jeff Ross

Tom Brady appeared to take all of the jokes during the "Greatest Roast of All Time" in stride, with the exception of Jeff Ross' dig at New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. In fact, it even caused him to get up out of his chair and warn the 'Roastmaster General' to not say anything like that again. See the video below:

Expand Tweet

Jeff Ross jokingly suggested that Tom Brady may have offered Robert Kraft a massage when he was drafted in the sixth round by the New England Patriots. He then pointed at the owner, potentially loading up another punchline, but the former quarterback stepped in and told him to get off of the subject. Ross agreed and moved on to the rest of his material.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback