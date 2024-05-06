Tom Brady will forever remember May 4 as a special day.

No, he was not inducted into the Hall of Fame or had his jersey retired by the New England Patriots. Neither did he announce that he was returning to the field after a season's absence.

Instead, the legendary former quarterback was roasted on Netflix by various people. One of the jokes made at his expense during the special came from stand-up comedian/actor Jeff Ross, who told the audience:

“So Tom became a Patriot and moved up to New England, and on the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft‘s office and said, ‘I’m the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?'”

An uncomfortable Brady stopped Ross, who by then was blowing kisses in Kraft's direction, from continuing the joke by climbing the stage and whispering in his ear:

“Never say that sh*t again.”

What other jokes were made at Tom Brady’s Netflix roast?

It goes without saying that The Roast of Tom Brady is a must-watch for both NFL fans looking for some respite from the brutal on-field action and comedy fans wanting something unique.

The episode goes deep into many aspects of the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s career and life, from his humble beginnings as a sixth-round pick in 2000 to his rise to superstardom.

One of the most notable guests was former head coach Bill Belichick, who referenced Brady’s transcension of Drew Bledsoe in the depth chart (after winning their first-ever Super Bowl, the Patriots traded Bledsoe to the divisional rival Buffalo Bills):

“It’s great seeing you again. This is a big night. The fans want you. Everyone wants you. But it’s not your night. Sorry, Drew. Brady, you’re in. Let’s go.”

Belichick even alluded to Apple TV’s 10-part documentary on his longtime team’s dynasty:

"Seriously, I’m so honored to be here for the roast of Tom Brady on Netflix... not to be confused with the 10-part Bill Belichick roast during the Apple TV doc."

Comedian (and noted Patriots hanger-on) Kevin Hart also got a shot in, this time aimed at Brady’s tumultuous 2022 season and concurrent divorce from Gisele Bundchen, and her subsequent relationship with karate coach Joaquim Valente:

"Gisele gave you an ultimatum. She said you have to retire or you're done. But when you have a chance to go 8-9 you gotta do it.

"You know who also f---ed their coach? Gisele, she f---ed her karate coach. Tom, how did you not see this coming? Eight karate classes a day?"

Other guests included former teammates Randy Moss, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman; comedian Nikki Glaser; and socialite Kim Kardashian (who was heavily booed during her segment).