Nikki Glaser shares brief conversation with Tom Brady before former QB bolted and skipped after-party

Tom Brady's Netflix roast continues to be the main talking point of the week. With the event becoming a huge celebration of the quarterback's life and with plenty of important NFL people in attendance, it naturally had fans watching as the offseason reached its dire parts.

But Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, decided that being together with the guys for the roast was already enough. Nikki Glaser, who presented the roast, appeared on Pat McAfee's show to talk about the event. And according to her, the GOAT wasn't really interested in staying too much.

"Brady didn't go to the after party. He was on his way out, I ran into him in the hallway and just said "Hey, thanks for having me again". We didn't meet him before the show, I only met him after I got done with my set, and hugged him, and said 'thank you' after telling him, you know, horrible things about himself. And really quickly, he just goes 'You did a great job, good luck with everything' which is pretty much saying 'I'll never see you again and don't even try to contact me, have a good life'. It was nice up but he was out of there."

What is Tom Brady doing now?

Now retired from the league after more than two decades playing and with the GOAT title firmly in his hands, Tom Brady has been involved in numerous investments in recent years.

While he was doing promotional work for FTX, the now-bankrupt crypto company, he earned $55 million for 20 hours of promotional work every year for three years. Of course, there's also his investment in sports teams, with Birmingham City and Las Vegas Aces as part of his portfolio and the Las Vegas Raiders set to join them as well - even though Birmingham got relegated from the English Championship League

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has a net worth of around $300 million, according to the specialized website Celebrity Net Worth. Tom Brady is also set to become an analyst for FOX for NFL games, with a 10-year, $375 million deal kicking in September.

