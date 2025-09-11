"Niners can be weird with injuries": John Middlekauff criticizes Kyle Shanahan's heavy Christian McCaffrey usage after injury scare

Christian McCaffrey has been in the spotlight for the San Francisco 49ers. The running back had been dealing with a calf injury before the team's 17-13 Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

However, NFL analyst John Middlekauf has slammed 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan for playing McCaffrey against the Seahawks despite the player's injury.

"The Niners can be weird with injuries," Middlekauf said on his "3 & Out" podcast on Wednesday. "Obviously, they get injured a lot. But for him (McCaffrey) to leave practice on Thursday and then Friday not really do anything, but then be interviewed after practice on Friday and say, 'I'm completely fine.' And then, like you say, I mean, he accounted for almost 150 yards in the passing game and in the running game, and he has just taken shot after shot.

"Kyle (Shanahan) is not a big spread the wealth around (guy)."

McCaffrey posted 69 yards on a game-high 22 carries against the Seahawks. He also added 73 yards on nine receptions, which was the most for any San Francisco player. In total, McCafrey played 58 offensive snaps and had 31 touches for 142 yards from scrimmage.

McCaffrey won the Offensive Player of the Year award during the 2023 season, when the 49ers reached the Super Bowl. They lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game.

However, last season, McCaffery played in just four games for San Francisco last season due to a calf injury/pedal Achilles sprain to begin the year and a PCL sprain, which cut his season short.

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey downplays calf injury heading into Week 2

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

On Wednesday, Christian McCaffrey appeared to downplay his calf injury.

“It was nothing serious,” McCaffrey said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “It never was. I knew I was going to play. I just wanted to be smart with it.”

McCaffrey did not practice on Wednesday, but the 49ers said it was because they were resting the player.

The 49ers will face the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 on Sunday. It will be interesting to see how McCaffrey will score his first touchdown of the season in the contest.

