"Niners miss playoffs": Colin Cowherd lists reasons predicting 49ers' NFC West demise in 2025 NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers have been one of the most consistent NFL franchises over the past few seasons. Since the 2019 season, the club has been to the playoffs four times, the NFC Championship game four times, and the Super Bowl twice.

Despite this success and not having too much change between their last Super Bowl appearance in 2023 and last campaign in 2024, the 49ers struggled last year. The club finished with a record of 6-11 and last place in the NFC West.

As a result, after an offseason where the 49ers lost various key players on their offensive and defensive units, NFL analyst Colin Cowherd does not believe that the San Francisco franchise will be able to turn it around in 2025.

"Niners miss the playoffs. So first of all, they lost Dre Greenlaw, Hufanga, and Deebo Samuel. They didn't really want to. Those are good players. The players they have now on offense get injured. They have a sub-500 record, Kyle [Shanahan] does without Christian McCaffrey... They're a sprained knee on Trent Williams at left tackle from having a bad offensive line."

Cowherd then continued by highlighting how he thinks that the other three teams in the NFC West will be strong next year, something that should hurt the 49ers chances of making the playoffs.

"I think Seattle's got an excellent roster. That Rams defense only getting better, and I think the Arizona guy can coach. I don't know how great they are but they're going to upset, including the Rams... I think the schedule helps them but they are a key offensive injury, Christian or Trent Williams or Kittle from being a different team." (02:40) Cowherd said.

Will the San Francisco 49ers make the playoffs in 2025?

The 49ers still have a talented roster on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. According to Bet365, the 49ers currently have better odds to make the playoffs (-180) than to miss the postseason next year (+145).

Furthermore, despite Cowherd's comments, the 49ers currently have the best odds in the NFC West to win the division. San Francisco has odds of +160, Los Angeles has odds of +180, Arizona has odds of +425, and Seattle has odds of +550.

