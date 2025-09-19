  • home icon
  • “No accountability” “You thought wrong”: NFL fans flame Tua Tagovailoa as Dolphins QB downplays interception that cost Week 3 game vs. Bills

By Arnold
Modified Sep 19, 2025 19:30 GMT
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn
Tua Tagovailoa has come under fire after the Miami Dolphins' 31-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. The Dolphins quarterback went 29 of 34 for 146 passing yards with two touchdowns and an interception. In his post-game press conference, Tagovailoa appeared to downplay his interception, which eventually cost the Dolphins.

"I thought I was in rhythm, in timing of the play... think that was a really good play by the defender." Tagovailoa said.
Fans on social media were also fuming at the Miami QB's lack of accountability.

"No accountability...shocker, lol," one tweeted.
"You thought wrong lmao," another added.
"Omg no you threw it right to him holy f*cking sh*t it was not a good play by him. It was an EASY play why do you never take responsibility ?" a third commented.

Similar reactions followed.

"Need to blow the whole team up including the quarterback and coach," one wrote.
"I feel so sorry for Miami lmfao," another added.
"Why is it so hard to say 'it’s on me I need to do better,'" a user tweeted.

The Dolphins have not won a game this season, and some feel that they are too disjointed.

Tagovailoa has recorded 575 passing yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions this season. He needs to do better to cut out the interceptions from his game if Miami is to make the postseason.

Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins will face New York Jets in Week 4

NFL: Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa- Source: Imagn
Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will face the New York Jets in Week 4 of the 2025 season on Sept. 29. The contest will commence at 7:15 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Jets suffered a 34-32 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 and then lost 30-10 to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. The Jets will square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 on Sunday before making the trip to Miami in Week 4.

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

