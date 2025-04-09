"No apologies, man" - Brandon Graham doubles down on pre-Super Bowl jab at Travis Kelce

Recently retired Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham stood firm on his pre-Super Bowl trash talk directed at Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The veteran defender made it clear he has zero regrets about his "headache time" warning that preceded Kelce's disappointing performance in Super Bowl LIX.

Graham, a 15-year Eagles veteran who announced his retirement on March 19, 2025, joined the Kelce brothers on their popular "New Heights" podcast.

Travis Kelce, the Chiefs' star tight end who managed only four catches for 39 yards in Philadelphia's 40-22 victory, was on the receiving end of Graham's pre-game jab.

The podcast episode, teased on April 8, 2025, featured a moment where Travis directly asked Graham about his previous trash talk. This created a potentially awkward reunion between the Super Bowl opponents, especially after footage of Graham's pre-game comments went viral following the Eagles' victory:

"You have to apologize for any previous sh*t talking or what?" Travis asked, to which Brandon Graham responded: "No, no, no apologies, man. That's how I felt at the time. Hey, that's why I'll never go too personal because man, I want nobody looking for me afterwards," said Graham. (23:41)

Graham's pre-game taunt was captured on video before Super Bowl LIX. Cameras caught him shouting towards the Chiefs as they left the field after warmups: "87, it's headache time."

The four-word message appeared prophetic as Kelce struggled throughout the game while Graham, despite limited action returning from a torn triceps injury, earned his second Super Bowl ring.

Brandon Graham wouldn't have retired if the Eagles hadn't won the Super Bowl

NFL: Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles Championship Parade - Source: Imagn

During his March retirement announcement, Graham reflected on his career journey with a sense of completion after dramatically securing a second championship.

Brandon Graham nearly didn't make it back for the Super Bowl after suffering a triceps injury in November that appeared career-ending. However, he rehabbed privately and returned just in time for the championship game.

"If I didn't make it back to the Super Bowl, I probably wouldn't be up here right now," Brandon Graham admitted during his retirement press conference. "I promise you, I'd be begging to come back for one more."

This wasn't the first time Brandon Graham targeted Kelce during a game. Travis previously revealed that Graham trash-talked him during the 2023 Super Bowl, saying:

"When we were at the Super Bowl, as mom was on the big screen, he was talking sh*t to me." The tight end recalled Graham saying, "It was great, five-five baby," referencing his jersey number.

While Kelce nearly followed Graham into retirement after the devastating loss, the 35-year-old tight end ultimately decided to continue playing.

