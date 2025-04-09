Brandon Graham warns Travis Kelce against rushing into fatherhood with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift haven't hinted at any signs of marriage or children in the near future. However, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end received some valuable advice for when that stage of his life does transpire.

Ad

During Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, recently retired defensive end Brandon Graham spoke about fatherhood and gave Travis Kelce some useful advice about waiting until he is truly ready because his whole life will change.

Brandon Graham: You know what's gonna get better as you get kids, man. You're gonna want to just give them everything that you got and I know for you, man, it's gonna be cool. but make sure, you know, uh you ready when you ready cuz it's gonna slow you down a little bit. [17:43]

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Travis Kelce: There you go.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Brandon: In a good way.

Travis: No, yeah, of course.

Ad

Brandon Graham assured Kelce by saying that life would slow down, but in the best way possible, to which the tight end agreed.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift sent sweet gifts to new baby niece

Jason and Kylie Kelce welcomed their fourth daughter just last week. The couple announced the news on social media, introducing their daughter, FInnley "Finn" Anne Kelce, to the world. She then made her "New Heights" debut when she made a cameo just a few days after she was born.

Ad

A source told "Life & Style" magazine that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift sent a large flower arrangement as well as various gifts for Finn.

“A huge assortment of flowers and other little gifts,” a source told Life & Style magazine

A sweet clip of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end seeing his newest niece for the time quickly circulated online. The three-time Super Bowl winning tight end even teased his brother about how he only sent him one photo of the baby girl and didn't even confirm her name before they began recording their podcast.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Finn is the fourth daughter for Jason and Kylie Kelce, who are also parents to daughters Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.