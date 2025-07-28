  • home icon
"No better feeling in the world": Aaron Rodgers makes feelings known about life with new wife Brittani

More than his decision to join the Pittsburgh Steelers, Aaron Rodgers surprised the NFL world with the announcement of his marriage to an unknown woman. The lady, named "Brittani," tied the knot with the four-time MVP earlier this year, with Rodgers mincing no words when discussing their connection.

As he sat with NFL Network's Kyle Brandt on Monday, Rodgers shared details of his life as a married man and how he feels after finding the person he considers "the one" for his life.

"When you meet the right one, and you’re with the right one, your whole world changes in a second," Rodgers said. "And to have that person that unconditionally loves you behind the scenes, there’s no better feeling in the world, and I’ve got the most incredible wife.
"I just really love her, and I’m so thankful to have her by my side at the end. When you have that stability and that rock behind you at the house, you feel like you can do anything."

Some people, such as Skip Bayless, were skeptical about Aaron Rodgers' marriage. The veteran analyst called him out for rubbing his surprise marriage on the media's face, but the player hasn't engaged in controversies regarding his wife.

After a tumultuous 2024 season with the New York Jets, in which he recorded 368 completions for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns against 11 interceptions, Rodgers is set to bounce back with a team in win-now mode.

Aaron Rodgers explains why he decided to play one more year in the NFL

In the same conversation with Brandt, Aaron Rodgers explained why he decided to give it another shot at the NFL, with his third team, after a tumultuous tenure in New York. Rodgers shared an emotional reasoning behind that call.

"I fell in love with this game when I was six years old," Rodgers said. "And I wanted to have that closure and give back to the game one more time the way it's given to me. As I thought about my life, really everything special in my life is because of this game. And that's not hyperbole.
He added that the connections, the friendship, the money and the fame he earned over the years were the reason why he decided to give back to the sport. This will be his 21st season in the NFL, and some still think he can do well enough to give the Steelers a chance to contend.

