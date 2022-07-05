"The bridge has been obliterated" - Mike Florio believes there's no chance Baker Mayfield will ever play for Browns again regardless of Deshaun Watson suspension

Baker Mayfield and his time with the Cleveland Browns ended when they acquired Deshaun Watson this offseason. Last season's quarterback fell out spectacularly with the franchise and most people think there's no turning back. Mike Florio of NBC Sports is of this opinion.

He thinks that even if Watson is suspended for the entire 2022 season, you won't see Mayfield line up for the Browns. According to Florio, that bridge has been totally destroyed.

Here's what he thinks on the matter:

“If Judge Sue L. Robinson decides that Deshaun Watson should miss the entire season, or if on appeal the Commissioner makes that ruling, the Browns will need a quarterback for all of 2022. Mayfield makes the most sense, on paper."

He continued:

"Unfortunately, the bridge between Baker and the Browns has been obliterated. The only way to mend fences would be for the Browns to offer him more money and an unimpeded path to the open market in 2023. Even then, it’s probably not enough.”

Mayfield spoke to reporters recently at his youth camp in Oklahoma. He said both he and the Browns are ready to part ways:

"I think for that to happen there would have to be some reaching out. But we're ready to move on, I think -- on both sides."

The quarterback started 59 games for Cleveland during his four seasons with the team. He led them to the postseason in the 2020 season, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round. It was the Browns' first playoff win of the millennium.

The quarterback has thrown for 14,125 yards, 92 touchdowns, and 56 interceptions. His passing yards are the fourth-most in franchise history and he is fifth in touchdown passes.

Where will Baker Mayfield land?

Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Chargers

One of the biggest offseason questions has been where the former Heisman Trophy winner will play next. Teams such as the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks remain high on the list. However, the Atlanta Falcons and the Detroit Lions have also been linked.

Florio talked about the Lions being a possible destination, saying that the Browns quarterback is better than current Detroit starter Jared Goff:

“Those familiar with this specific web destination may remember that I’ve been trying to type this one into existence. Mayfield is better than Jared Goff. Period."

He continued:

"Mayfield much better fits the current vibe that coach Dan Campbell is trying to create than the California kid who landed in what must feel to him like Bizarro Oz.”

We shall have to wait and see as to where the 27-year old quarterback will play next. With the season creeping slowly closer, we might not have to wait much longer.

