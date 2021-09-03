No Cowboys move for Cam Newton....yet

When the news broke that the New England Patriots had released quarterback Cam Newton, attention quickly turned to his next destination, and in particular the Dallas Cowboys.

After seeing just how valuable a good back-up quarterback can be last season, the Cowboys were listed as a potential home for the former Patriot.

The Cowboys do not need Cam Newton at the moment

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was asked by the media if a move for the former NFL MVP was on the cards.

"I think he has a ton of football left," said McCarthy. "But we're very excited about the group that we have."

The group McCarthy is referring to is Dak Prescott, back-up Cooper Rush, who certainly impressed this off-season, and newly signed Will Grier, who was released by the Carolina Panthers.

At this stage, Grier is No.3 on the quarterback depth chart with Rush a back-up to Dak Prescott.

Cam Newton was made to be a Dallas Cowboy. It is The Greatest Show on Earth and Cam is a great showman. He is the perfect fit right here, right now for my Cowboys. @undisputed. 9:30 AM-Noon ET. FS1. https://t.co/kh6RZZvGJl — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 31, 2021

So while there may have been fleeting interest in Newton, the Cowboys seem happy with their options heading into the 2021/22 season.

Because of Newton's standing in the game, it is unlikely he will settle for a back-up job. He needs to be a starter and that is something that would not happen at Dallas. Prescott is the undisputed No.1 and will be for the foreseeable future.

With Rush and Grier as Dak's back-ups, it does appear that the Cowboys are well served in the quarterback department. However, this is something that the franchise would not like to explore during the season.

As we saw last season, once Prescott went down with his horror ankle injury, Dallas simply lost some of its edge on the offensive side of the football.

Yet if the unthinkable were to happen, in Cooper Rush, Dallas has a quarterback who is well versed in the system and playing style of the Cowboys offense.

The #Cowboys will “begin exploring Cam Newton” as a potential backup to Dak Prescott, per source. Dallas just cut two QBs in Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci. Prescott’s current backup is 27-year-old Cooper Rush, who has just one career completion. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 31, 2021

Because of this, it then allows Grier to go about his business and get his feet under him in a new system. The other positive is Grier has had NFL snaps before and if both Prescott and Rush are unavailable, then Dallas has a rather decent option if needed.

While the idea of having Cam Newton as Prescott's back-up would of been a rather entertaining thought, in reality it would not have made much sense at all.

So where does this leave Newton? In a tricky situation, that's for sure. With Week 1 quickly approaching, the former MVP is a free agent and faces the real possibility of having no team to represent in the opening week of the NFL season.

Edited by Prem Deshpande