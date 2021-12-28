"I never said we’re in a slump" - Dak Prescott offers strong words to address Dallas Cowboys' struggles

Dak Prescott has some words for people saying that the Cowboys were in a slump. Despite winning four games in a row after the Thanksgiving loss to the Raiders, the Cowboys offense was stuttering along.

That was until Sunday night when Dallas hung 56 points on a decimated Washington team. Speaking after the game, Prescott was asked about the team's form and whether he was out of his slump.

“You tell me, I never said we’re in a slump, those were your words,” Prescott said. “So, I think it’d be hard for you to say that now, but yeah tonight was great. Great performance by the offense. Great performance by the team, scoring on all three phases. Scoring by all the different ways that we did on offense. Yeah, a great team win, great team effort.”

Prescott and Cowboys blitz Washington on Sunday night

If the Cowboys offense was in a slump, then they certainly got themselves out of it against Washington. In the first quarter alone, Dallas put up 21 points while keeping the visitors scoreless.

It didn't get much better for Washington in the second quarter. A pick-six by DeMarcus Lawrence and a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown made the score grim. It was 42-7 at the half.

Prescott was back to his best, throwing for a huge 321 yards and four touchdowns in the first half and. He was five for five in the red zone as Dallas could not be stopped. The defense did their part too, sacking Taylor Heinicke three times and intercepting him twice as they suffocated the Washington offense.

The Cowboys came to play against their division rivals and got an important win as the offense had been patchy over the last month. Despite winning games, there were a lot of dis-jointed plays on offense, things were not happening, and there were a lot of three-and-outs.

That was not the case against Washington, albeit a beat-up Washington. The win sees Dallas stay in second seed position for the playoffs. The franchise had clinched the NFC East division title before kickoff.

There's still a game against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, and another against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. Dak Prescott and Dallas can then make a run at another Lombardi trophy.

