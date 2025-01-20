The Chicago Bears had the best news of the week. After the Washington Commanders eliminated the Detroit Lions, highly-coveted offensive coordinator Ben Johnson became Chicago's coach, staying in the NFC North after three great years with the Lions.

Johnson led the best offense in the NFL in 2024, as the Lions scored the highest average of points during the season, even if they were eliminated early in the playoffs. Though teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders also wanted to hire Johnson, he was lured by the promise of coaching Caleb Williams.

Bears fans rejoiced upon hearing the news and expressed their joy on X, formerly Twitter.

"The OL in Chicago better start hitting the jugs machine and working on their route tree!" One tweeted.

"Smart for the Bears. Loss for the Lions. NFC North getting more spicy"Bears fans rejoiced with their new head coach," another fan tweeted.

"Surprised. I didn't think he'd take a job in the same division. I suppose Chicago fans are making hotel reservations in Santa Clara for Super Bowl LX," a fan tweeted.

Ben Johnson: New Bears head coach wanted by fans of all teams

The coaching carousel will see six teams with new head coaches in September. Apart from the Bears, the New England Patriots also made a new hire, with Mike Vrabel signing a week ago.

Johnson led one of the NFL's most powerful offenses. With Jared Goff at the helm, his offensive design and trick plays enchanted fans of all teams, as the Lions rose to prominence after years of suffering. The two consecutive division titles in the past two seasons caught the attention of the NFL world.

Johnson interviewed for head coach jobs after the 2023 season but decided to run it back in Detroit in hopes of winning a Super Bowl. After another disappointment, he's now tasked with developing Caleb Williams into Chicago's franchise quarterback.

