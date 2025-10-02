"No force shall ever stop you": Taylor Lautner daps up Kristin Juszczyk for pulling off epic Lions jacket assist ahead of Rams game in 2024

  • home icon
By Garima
Modified Oct 02, 2025 21:07 GMT
Taylor Lautner and Kristin Juszczyk (Image credit: IMAGN)
In January 2024, actor Taylor Lautner went to the Detroit Lions game in their playoff win over the LA Rams. He wore a custom varsity jacket made by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Kristin makes custom game-day looks worn by NFL wives, girlfriends and high-profile fans, including Simone Biles, Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift. But Lautner’s jacket, created from two Aidan Hutchinson jerseys, almost did not make it to the game.

On Wednesday’s episode of the podcast “The Squeeze,” hosted by Taylor Lautner and his wife Taylor Dome, Kristen recounted the story. She shared how she was up until 5 or 6 a.m. for several nights to finish jackets for Lautner, Swift and Mahomes, all in the same week.

The jacket was ready and shipped, but the package got delayed by a snowstorm, and Kristin scrambled to track it down, even posting online for FedEx contacts.

A friend eventually connected her to someone who was able to get into the closed facility and locate the jacket among countless others. But the delivery truck broke down an hour outside of Detroit. The driver dropped a pin, and a mechanic fixed the truck, so the jacket made its way to the stadium.

With only five minutes to spare before kickoff, the box was hand-delivered to Taylor Lautner on the field. He tore it open and threw on the jacket.

Reflecting on the experience, Lauter said on the podcast:

“This time period is when I learned how much of a hustler you are, and that no force shall ever stop you.”
The moment Taylor Lautner received Kristin Juszczyk’s jacket on the field

Taylor Lautner’s piece was a blue varsity-style jacket with the name and number of Aidan Hutchinson. Kristin shared a post about the jacket, and Lautner had commented:

"You are an actual mastermind and I am so here for it.”

He shared a video of the moment he received the jacket on the field, captioning:

“LFG LIONS! My hero @kristinjuszczyk made this jacket, got it through snow storms, truck breakdowns and delivered to the sideline just in time for kickoff.”

Given Kristin’s love for fashion, moments like these might be inevitable.

Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

