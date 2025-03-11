“No idea what the Texans are attempting” - NFL fans react to Eagles trading C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Houston for Kenyon Green

Just one day into free agency and after trading for veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Houston Texans fans are questioning what the team is doing.

Ad

On Tuesday, Adam Schefter reported that the Texans are trading former first-round pick Kenyon Green in exchange for Gardner-Johnson. The deal also included a pick swap.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gardner-Johnson is a Super Bowl winner and will bring a wealth of experience.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Some fans are ecstatic.

This fan tweeted:

"Texans just added a stud!!!!!"

This fan agreed:

"He will definitely improve the Texans secondary!"

However, it was puzzling to see the team give up on a first-round pick in Kenyon Green, especially after the Texans made other moves that weakened the offensive line.

A fan wrote:

Ad

“I have no idea what the Texans are attempting here but good luck!”

It continued a strange string of transactions by the Texans to dismantle their starting offensive line.

They released Shaq Mason last Friday. The move made sense, saving them over $9.4 million in cap space. They then traded starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders. Tunsil was only 30 and, on his best day, still one of the best left tackles in the game.

Ad

This fan questioned the trade:

"So CJ Stroud has a down year and the Texans answer to that is…. To trade away their entire OL???"

ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller jumped in.

He tweeted: "I'm not real sure what the Texans' plan is along the offensive line...:

Most top-rated free-agent offensive linemen are now off the board, and the Texans will have to get creative. A fan suggested the Texans emphasize the position in the upcoming NFL draft.

Ad

He commented: "This is a little concerning. Houston’s OL was a major issue in 2024. They got rid of two starters and one backup. I’d expect them to emphasize OL during the draft."

Houston Texans add Braxton Berrios and Darrell Taylor along with C.J. Gardner-Johnson

The Texans brought in reinforcements along the defensive backfield, defensive line and pass catchers. They signed wide receiver Justin Watson from the Kansas City Chiefs and defensive back Tremon Smith from the Denver Broncos. Additionally, they gave one-year contracts to defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, pass rusher Darrell Taylor and wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

Gardner-Johnson and Smith will change how the Texans' secondary looks next season. Watson and Berrios provide quarterback C.J. Stroud with more weapons, while Rankins and Taylor improve the Texans' defensive penetration. Notably absent are any moves made for offensive line reinforcements.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.