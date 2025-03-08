“No kicker could survive this”- Bomani Jones delivers verdict on Justin Tucker’s future with Ravens

NFL analyst Bomani Jones suggested the Baltimore Ravens release veteran kicker Justin Tucker amid legal issues and after a disappointing season on the field. The kicker was under heavy scrutiny in 2024 after a rocky start to the campaign. Despite improving as the weeks went by, Tucker posted underwhelming numbers.

A clip of his "The Right Time" show shows Jones saying the Ravens shouldn't think twice and get rid of Tucker and focus on getting a new kicker.

"He ain't even good no more. To me, this seems like a no-brainer decision, and not just because he is an alleged sex pervert. This seems like a no-brainer decision, because he's the kicker, and he's not good. Kickers out here getting accused of being sex perverts and everything else, even when they are not making kicks. Justin Tucker, normally, man, they take one of y'all out back behind the shed, and then we just don't talk about it.

"No kicker could survive this, let alone what has become a bad kicker. We have had people who were online making these allegations about Justin Tucker, and for those who don't know, it's largely the same allegation as Deshaun Watson, he'd be acting bad during massages… I'm going to be honest with you, I read the articles, and I thought about it more. I believe that what is being alleged about him is true."

Jones added that keeping Tucker on the roster could create a stressful situation for the Ravens, therefore the best option was to take him out of the team.

Justin Tucker made 22 of 30 field goal attempts (73.3%), regressing from the 32 kicks he completed on 37 attempts (86.5%) in 2023.

Justin Tucker said he was "devastated" after sexual misconduct accusations

As of right now, Justin Tucker has been accused by 16 massage therapists of sexual misconduct. A January article from The Baltimore Banner brought to light multiple allegations of the kicker misbehaving with massage therapists and even getting banned from a couple of establishments for the same.

During an exclusive interview with Outkick, Tucker maintained his innocence but admitted he felt bad for learning that people he worked with felt this way.

"It devastates me to know that anyone I have worked with would not have felt respected and valued as a professional, but more importantly as a person, and to anyone who has felt otherwise, I am sorry. I want you to know I am committed to ensuring that everyone I interact with continues to feel that I respect them and care about them as a human being."

Tucker is in a complex position now and only time will tell how the situation unfolds.

