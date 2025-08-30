"No man confirms who I am": Browns' Denzel Ward gets brutally honest after being snubbed from NFL Top 100

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward didn’t mince words after being left off the NFL Top 100 list, despite leading one of the league’s best pass defenses and earning Pro Bowl honors.

A fan expressed their disapproval at Ward's absence in the Top 100. Quoting the NFL's tweet about the Top 10 players, the fan wrote:

"No @denzelward in the top 100 means this list is null and void"

TORKY=MVP/MIZE=CY YOUNG/JOBE=ROY @wah_3rd No @denzelward in the top 100 means this list is null and void

Ward quoted the tweet, saying he did not seek approval from anyone.

"I don’t search for the approval of man," he commented. "But for the approval of the most high God. No man confirms who I am as a person or player. All Glory to God 🙌🏽."

Denzel Ward @denzelward I don’t search for the approval of man. But for the approval of the most high God. No man confirms who I am as a person or player. All Glory to God 🙌🏽

Denzel Ward started all 16 games for the Browns in 2024, recording 41 solo tackles, eight assists (49 combined), two interceptions, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He was the first in the NFL with 19 passes defensed, the most in his career.

Ward isn't the only one whose ranking in the NFL Top 100 doesn't seem justified. Fans also pointed out that Jalen Hurts dropped four places to No. 19, even after leading the league in rushing touchdowns over the past four years.

The NFL’s Top 10 players for 2025 are Josh Allen (QB, Bills), Saquon Barkley (RB, Eagles), Joe Burrow (QB, Bengals), Ja’Marr Chase (WR, Bengals), Myles Garrett (DE, Browns), Derrick Henry (RB, Ravens), Lamar Jackson (QB, Ravens), Justin Jefferson (WR, Vikings), Patrick Mahomes (QB, Chiefs), and Patrick Surtain II (CB, Broncos).

Denzel Ward escapes injury scare, expected to return for Browns

A week ago, the Browns received a crucial boost after an injury scare involving cornerback Denzel Ward at training camp. Ward left practice on Tuesday with what was initially feared as a major shoulder issue.

However, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Ward’s injury is not considered serious, though further medical tests are ongoing.

“He’s still undergoing more tests, but the belief is that he’ll be fine,” Schultz wrote.

Ward, a four-time Pro Bowler and former first-round pick in 2018, is the backbone of the Browns’ secondary. His ability to match up with wideouts and deliver game-changing plays has been central to the team’s defense. His availability remains important as the Browns prepare for another playoff push.

