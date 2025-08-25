"Most overrated QB in NFL history": Fans react as Jalen Hurts barely cracks Top 20 in NFL’s Top 100

Jalen Hurts being placed at No. 19 in the NFL Top 100 Players of 2025 has garnered mixed opinions from football fans. On Monday, the NFL's official X account shared a tweet with a video narrating why Hurts is among the Top 20.The Eagles' primary quarterback has led the league in rushing touchdowns over the past four years, which adds to 62 touchdowns from 2021.&quot;Same thing Lamar do with Derrick Henry. You know, just opens lanes. You got to respect it. You can't just crash the dive,&quot; Micah Parsons said of Hurts' touchdowns in the video.Browns' cornerback Denzel Ward also praised Hurts.&quot;Poised quarterback, can make every throw, doesn't get fazed, really, by anything out there on the field,&quot; Ward said. &quot;He's a winner, like, everything. College, now NFL. He wins.&quot;Mike Sainristil, Commanders' cornerback, believes Hurts' character makes him stand out.&quot;A great quarterback, great quarterback. You know, he can beat with you with his arm. He can beat you with his legs. But it's his character,&quot; Sainristil said. &quot;Great leader. Just the things he does off the field and the way he carries himself.&quot;Fan opinions went to extremes. Some don't find Jalen Hurts that impressive.&quot;Most overrated QB in NFL History,&quot; a fan said.Alex Matthew (Golf Legend) @alex_golflegendLINK@NFL @Eagles @NFLFilms Most overrated QB in NFL History&quot;Too high,&quot; another fan said.Blitz Sports Media @BlitzSM_LINK@NFL @Eagles @NFLFilms Too highOthers believed he deserved a higher place.&quot;So win the Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP and you move back 4 spots? Got it. What a joke,&quot; one fan said.🦅 RUN IT BACK🦅 (LIX Champs💍💍) @RollPhillyDawgzLINK@NFL @Eagles @NFLFilms So win the Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP and you move back 4 spots? Got it. What a joke.&quot;I thought he might have been ranked higher on the list around No.10. A couple years ago he was ranked #3 on the list. His passing yards were lower this year than a couple years ago, but he played exceptionally well in the postseason,&quot; another fan said.Collin Pull @CollinPullLINK@NFL @Eagles @NFLFilms I thought he might have been ranked higher on the list around No.10. A couple years ago he was ranked #3 on the list. His passing yards were lower this year than a couple years ago, but he played exceptionally well in the postseason..&quot;Y’all are officially rage baiting. Jalen deserves top 10,&quot; a fan said.👨🏾‍🍳♐️ @jared_rna_27LINK@NFL @Eagles @NFLFilms Y’all are officially rage baiting. Jalen deserves top 10Jalen Hurts ranked No. 19 in the NFL Top 100 Players of 2025Despite leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Jalen Hurts has been ranked No. 19 in the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2025. He was named the Super Bowl MVP but has dropped four spots from last year’s No. 15 ranking.He is one of seven Eagles on the list, alongside Lane Johnson (23), Zack Baun (26), A.J. Brown (29), Jalen Carter (43), Quinyon Mitchell (49), Cooper DeJean (60) and Jordan Mailata (69). Hurts finished just ahead of Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels (No. 21).