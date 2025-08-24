"Eagles already looking to replace Jalen Hurts" - NFL fans react as Sam Howell gets traded to Philadelphia days before season-opener vs. Cowboys

With the start of the the 2025 NFL season around the corner, some teams are still not done making big moves. The Minnessota Vikings reportedly traded Sam Howell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.NFL insider Tom Pelissero broke the news on X. He reported that the Vikings will get a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round selection. Meanwhile, the Eagles will receive Howell and a sixth-round pick next year. Philadelphia adds an experienced backup for Jalen Hurts.NFL fans reacted to the trade on X. The move was a shocker to some, as they believe the Eagles are looking to replace Hurts.&quot;Eagles already looking to replace Jalen Hurts I see,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Wtf so random. McCord hasn't been good though, so we need a qb3. We have to keep Tanner McKee tho. Have to. 3rd best backup QB in eagles history behind the 🐐 Nick Foles and Jeff Garcia. I am serious,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Damn. I really wanted to see what Sam could do under KOC, tbh,&quot; another fan said.Here are more reactions.&quot;Sam Howell is similar QB to Hurts like this for the Eagles Hurts isn’t much better than Howell would be on this team tbh,&quot; a fan tweeted.&quot;As a Vikings fan, I like this move. Wentz is a former 1st round pick and has good experience to teach JJ McCarthy. I like this fit,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;LOL eagles fans gonna try and flex Howell now.. when they were dogging him 2 years ago hahaha,&quot; another fan said.NFL insider points out what Jalen Hurts and the Eagles need to work on to win back-to-back Super BowlsThe Philadelphia Eagles crushed the Kansas City Chiefs' hopes of completing a three-peat last season. However, NFL insider Chris Broussard pointed out what Jalen Hurts and his team needs to do to achieve back-to-back Super Bowl success.&quot;Not to piggyback on what's become one of, you know, signature things now about Hurts not being able to win the Super Bowl,&quot; Broussard said on Aug. 13, via &quot;First Things First.&quot; &quot;I think his signature thing. He just won the Super Bowl. Yeah, he just proved he's good enough to win the Super Bowl.&quot;And, in fact, he's been to two of the last three Super Bowls and balled out. ... I think he has proven now that he needs to obviously be good, but he's proven he is good enough as he is. If he doesn't improve and just kind of does what he does, yes, they can still win the NFC and get to the Super Bowl.&quot;It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for Hurts as the Eagles added another signal-caller to their lineup.