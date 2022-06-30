"No matter what he did for us, we don't care" - NFL analyst explains why the Browns cannot go back to Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is still sitting at home waiting to see what the 2022 season will bring. After a chaotic free agency that saw the Cleveland Browns acquire former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, the team may find themselves in a tough spot. A suspension will be handed down for Watson on the much-publicized issues against him.

One thing they most likely won’t do is ask the former Oklahoma Sooner to come back and start in Watson’s place. Mayfield made it clear that the Browns had wronged him and he wanted out of Cleveland through a trade. A conversation about returning to the team with their former number one overall pick would no doubt be awkward.

ESPN analyst Freddie Coleman stated his doubts about the Browns rekindling their relationship with the quarterback on First Take.

"The Cleveland Browns made their choice and they shipped away a guy that gave it to us last year and Baker Mayfield is not a great quarterback. We all know that. This is not new news here with him. But you decided that a guy who played hurt, played injury-filled last year and then you give up on him for Deshaun Watson, who was a better quarterback in terms of talent, with all the bags that he brought with him. "

"Cleveland can say all they want. They're not going to make the phone call. They can't bring him back because they already made that choice because they told everybody, no matter what he did for us, we don't care."

The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner requested a trade from the Browns after it became clear they were going after Watson, but thus far, there have been no takers. The Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks were among the early potential landing spots. However, the two teams seemed to lose interest due to the remaining money still left on his contract.

Mayfield is still a possible upgrade for a few teams in the NFL

Now, after NFL teams have run their mandatory minicamps, reports suggest both teams are still in the mix. If a trade were to happen, the Browns would probably be expected to pick up the share of Mayfield’s remaining salary.

There’s still a possibility the Browns could cut him, which may be what many teams are waiting for. Either way, the 2017 Manning Award recipient would be a better option for at least a few teams around the league.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far