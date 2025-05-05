"No means no" - Cam Newton addresses importance of consent as Shannon Sharpe faces $50,000,000 lawsuit

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton weighed in on the ongoing sexual assault allegations and the $50 million lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe. The Hall of Fame tight end is accused of sexual assault by Gabriella Zuniga, a 20-year-old OnlyFans creator.

On Friday, Newton addressed Sharpe's situation on his "4th & 1" podcast.

"No. No means no, and we're living in a day and age where, yes, people have the right to feel offended and feel any type of way," Newton said. "So, that's not denying that specific fact. As things start to develop—and it's still a developing story. When you see things develop that his image will take a hit." (4:00)

The sexual assault allegations have already impacted Shannon Sharpe's career, with ESPN releasing a statement supporting his decision to step away from television. His return to the network "is not guaranteed," casting doubt on his reported $100 million media deal.

ESPN colleagues divided as Shannon Sharpe scandal becomes warning for NFL newcomers

Syndication: Savannah Morning News - Source: Imagn

While Cam Newton carefully measured his words about the developing case, other NFL personalities have taken stronger positions. Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe's ESPN colleague, has publicly defended him.

"I know the brother tells me he's innocent. I believe him," Smith said on "BigBoyTV." "Anything that I can do for him as a friend I will do."

In stark contrast, former NFL safety Ryan Clark offered pointed criticism of Shannon Sharpe's lifestyle choices during an appearance on The Pivot.

"Looking at Shannon, his brand has never really been anything that said he might not be into some of the things that we're learning," Clark said. "You could go back to the IG Live, or you could listen to some of the things that he promotes as sponsors of his show."

Clark transformed Sharpe's troubles into a teaching moment for NFL rookies.

"The testimony for these young men, who are getting their name called tonight, to keep your nose clean, watch your front, watch your back, and surround you with people who truly support you," Clark added during draft coverage in Green Bay.

Newton also admitted the difficulty of commenting more on an evolving situation.

