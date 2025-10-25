“No noise inside the building”: Browns owner Jimmy Haslam makes feelings known on Shedeur Sanders’ demeanor behind doors

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam recently addressed concerns about rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders' conduct within the team's facilities. Despite public scrutiny over Sanders' maturity, Haslam emphasized his professionalism.

“Listen, he’s a serious football player, and inside the building, there’s no noise," Haslam said. "He comes to work every day just like everybody else, and he’s trying to get better as a football player.”

Sanders, drafted in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, has faced challenges transitioning to the NFL. With Dillon Gabriel starting as quarterback, Sanders has yet to see regular-season playtime. Reports suggest that coach Kevin Stefanski has been hesitant to elevate Sanders, even after Gabriel's struggles.

Stefanski explained why the rookie quarterback has not been receiving first-team practice reps. Reporter Daniel Oyefusi shared Stefanski’s comments on X this Tuesday.

“With a young quarterback, with Dillon starting, you want to make sure he gets a lot of the reps. It’s different when you have a veteran with Joe (Flacco),” Stefanski said.

He added that Sanders is “still getting reps in a bunch of periods.”

As the Browns prepare for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, all eyes will be on the team's quarterback situation and how internal dynamics influence on-field performance.

Browns’ Shedeur Sanders questionable for Week 8 after back tightness

The Cleveland Browns added Shedeur Sanders to their injury report ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the New England Patriots. Sanders is listed as questionable due to back tightness, which raises concerns about his availability.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero:

“The Browns are adding backup QB Shedeur Sanders to the injury report after his back tightened up. Sanders will be listed as questionable, and Bailey Zappe will be elevated from the practice squad as a precaution in case he needs to back up Dillon Gabriel.”

Sanders has yet to make his NFL regular-season debut. During the preseason, he completed 17 of 29 passes for 152 yards, two touchdowns, and took seven sacks for 47 yards lost. If his back doesn’t improve, he may miss the chance to appear in Week 8 and will head into the bye week without taking a snap.

Dillon Gabriel remains the starting quarterback, with Shedeur Sanders serving as the backup. If Sanders cannot play, Zappe, who made one start for the Browns in 2024, will be the emergency backup.

