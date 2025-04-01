"No one has shown me the answer" - Jerry Jones makes feelings known on Cowboys' 29-year long Super Bowl drought

On Tuesday, The Athletic's NFL analyst Jon Machota released a video on X of Dallas Cowboys owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones. In the clip, Jones discussed the upcoming 2025 campaign and made his feelings known regarding the playoff struggles of the past 29 years.

"I don't wake up in the morning saying it's been that long since we've played in an NFC championship game," Jones said. "We've had good teams. We've had good players. It's not at all satisfactory, but no one has shown me the answer on how to get to a Super Bowl.

I've seen all kinds of coaches in the NFL, and I've seen all kinds of general managers in any season not win Super Bowls."

Jones continued by statin that he was disappointed with the results in recent years, especially the terrible 2024 campaign result, but he highlighted how he was also proud of many things.

"Yeah, I'm hard on the fact that we're not getting in, and last year, that we had the kind of year we had, but I don't sit around and dwell on that long since we have been and I don't even want to have a tone about it. I've got too many other things that I'm proud of," Jones added.

Can the Dallas Cowboys compete in 2025?

The Dallas Cowboys had a brutal season in 2024, finishing third in the NFC East and not qualifying for the playoffs. However, Dallas has superstar players who, if healthy, can guide the Cowboys into playoff contention in 2025.

QB Dak Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb are among the best QB-WR duos in the entire NFL, and Micah Parsons is one of the best defensive players in the league. Although the team needs to draft well this offseason, and add depth to the running back, wide receiver, linebacker and secondary positions, Dallas has a strong core of elite-level players.

Though it may not be the answer Cowboys fans are hoping for from Jones, it is evident that the Dallas owner is proud of various things regarding the past 29 years, despite the lack of Super Bowl championships.

